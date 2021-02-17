Saudi Arabia Bus Markets Report 2020-2025: Major Players are Mercedes, MAN, Scania, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Volvo, Eicher Motors, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Ashok Leyland and ADL

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Bus Market, by Bus Length (Up to 8 M, 8-10 M, 10-12 M, & Above 12 M), by Seating Capacity (15-30, 30-40, 40-50 & Above 50), by Fuel Type (Diesel, CNG, Others), by Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Bus Market was valued around USD 13.51 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period on account of growing inclination of the population towards public transportation.



Furthermore, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030, the country is planning to promote and enhance public transport in the country, which is anticipated to positively influence the market growth over the coming years.



The Saudi Arabian Bus Market can be segmented based on bus length, seating capacity, fuel type, application and region. In terms of seating capacity, the market can be segregated into 15-30, 30-40, 40-50 and above 50. Among these, 30-40 segment dominated the market as it is the preferred segment on account of easy boarding, even with a stroller or wheelchair. Additionally, it can easily store large volumes of luggage.



Based on fuel type, diesel segment led the Saudi Arabian Bus Market with share of 71.84% in 2019 due to its low price in the country. However, increasing emphasis by the governments on clean energy public transportation, share of electric & hybrid bus is expected to increase over the coming years. Furthermore, increasing air pollution and reducing cost of batteries are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth of electric & hybrid buses in the country.



Based on application, transit bus segment is expected to grow at the highest rate as public bus operators are upgrading bus fleets to reduce fuel and emission costs, while enhancing the riding experience.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Bus Market include Mercedes Benz AG, MAN SE, Scania AB, Tata Motors Limited, Hyundai Motors Company, AB Volvo, Eicher Motors Limited, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Ashok Leyland Limited and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL).



The key players in the market are investing in research & development activities to manufacture technologically advanced buses and increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest: Bus



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Bus Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Saudi Arabia Bus Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Bus Length (Up to 8 M, 8-10 M, 10-12 M, & Above 12 M)

6.2.2. By Seating Capacity (15-30, 30-40, 40-50 & Above 50)

6.2.3. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol, CNG, Others)

6.2.4. By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index, By Seating Capacity



7. Saudi Arabia Up To 8 M Bus Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Seating Capacity

7.2.2. By Fuel Type

7.2.3. By Application



8. Saudi Arabia 10-12 M Bus Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Seating Capacity

8.2.2. By Fuel Type

8.2.3. By Application



9. Saudi Arabia Above 12 M Bus Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Seating Capacity

9.2.2. By Fuel Type

9.2.3. By Application



10. Saudi Arabia Above 8-10 M Bus Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Seating Capacity

10.2.2. By Fuel Type

10.2.3. By Application



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Import & Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers/Opportunities

13.2. Challenges/Restraints



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Mercedes Benz AG

17.2. MAN SE

17.3. Scania AB

17.4. Tata Motors Limited

17.5. Hyundai Motors Company

17.6. AB Volvo

17.7. Eicher Motors Limited

17.8. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

17.9. Ashok Leyland Limited

17.10. Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL)



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v3ih9



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

