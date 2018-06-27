Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market is Expected to Reach Over USD 500 Million in 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Takeaways from Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market Outlook to 2022
- Saudi Arabia canned food market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 1.9% during the period 2018-2022
- The rise in female labor force participation will be a major contributor to the canned food market in Saudi Arabia.
- Growing product and packaging innovation will also augment the canned food market in Saudi Arabia.
The primary drivers of canned food market in future will be the increasing urban population in Saudi Arabia. This will increase demand for canned food because of the hectic lifestyle of the urban populace leading consumers to prefer food that is easily and quickly prepared or is ready-to-eat. It has been anticipated that an increasing number of women joining the workforce is likely to have a positive effect on the demand for canned food. This is because, due to lack of time to be devoted to cooking in the kitchen, they would prefer to buy canned food products which are faster to cook with. Introduction of new products and packaging will make more variants of products accessible to the consumer, leading to growth in sales of canned food products. However, increasing health awareness among the population is leading to consumers buying fresh or frozen products over canned products as former are perceived to be healthier. This is expected to constrain the demand for canned food products.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market Outlook to 2022 - by Product Categories (Canned Dairy, Canned Meat, Canned Fish, Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Legumes and Beans and Canned Fruits and Vegetables), by Distribution Channels (Bakalas, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others), by Regional Sales (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca-Medina, Dammam and Others), by End User (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering Companies, Fast Food Outlets and Retail Consumers)" believe that by investing in R&D and introducing canned ready-to-eat beef/chicken stew, ready-to-eat stir fry vegetables, ready-to-eat pasta and ready-to-eat preparations of popular Saudi recipes across canned food categories and organic canned food will aid the canned food market.
Saudi Arabia canned food market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 1.9% during the period 2018-2022. Increasing number of food retail outlets with increasing urbanization, R&D investments and marketing strategies used by players in the canned food market are expected to have a positive effect on the overall revenue of the Saudi Arabia canned food market.
For more information about the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/general-food/saudi-arabia-canned-food-market/149549-11.html
Tags
- Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market
- Saudi Arabia Ready to Eat Industry
- KSA Packaged Food Market
- Saudi Arabia Canned Food Industry Trends
- Saudi Arabia Canned Food Sales
- Demand Canned Food Saudi Arabia
- Export Sales Canned Food Saudi Arabia
- Canned Dairy Market Saudi Arabia
- Canned Meat Market Saudi Arabia
- Canned Fish Market Saudi Arabia
- Canned Cooking sauces Market Saudi Arabia
- Canned Legumes and Beans Market Saudi Arabia
- Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market Saudi Arabia
- Canned Food Sales Bakalas Saudi Arabia
- Canned Food Sales Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia
- Canned Food Revenue Supermarkets Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia Canned Food Regional Sales
- Canned Food Market Riyadh
- Canned Food Market Jeddah
- Canned Food Market Dammam
- Canned Food Market Mecca
- Canned Food Market Organized Sector KSA
- Canned Food Sales Hotels, Restaurants Catering Companies KSA
- Canned Food Sales Fast Food Outlets Saudi Arabia
- Retail Canned Food Sales Saudi Arabia
- Customer Profile Canned Food Saudi Arabia
- Trends Canned Food Market KSA
- Canned Food Business Model Saudi Arabia
- SWOT Canned Food Saudi Arabia
- Canned Food Trade Saudi Arabia
- SFDA Regulations Canned Food Saudi Arabia
- Canned Food Manufacturer Saudi Arabia
- Competition Canned Food Market Saudi Arabia
- Major Players Canned Food Saudi Arabia
- Revenue Major Players Canned Food Saudi Arabia
- Company Profiles Major Players Canned Food KSA
- Saudi Arabia Canned Food Industry Future
- Recommendation Canned Food Revenue Saudi Arabia
Products Covered
- Saudi Arabia canned food market by Product Categories (Canned Dairy, Canned Meat, Canned Fish, Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Legumes and Beans and Canned Fruits and Vegetables
- Distribution Channels (Bakalas, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others)
- Regional Sales (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca-Medina, Dammam and Others)
- Sector (Organized and Unorganized)
- End User (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering Companies, Fast Food Outlets and Retail Consumers)
Companies Covered
- Saudi Goody Products Marketing Ltd.
- Gulf Food Industries - California Garden
- Almarai Co.
- Luna (National Food Industries Co.)
- Saudia Dairy
- Foodstuff Co. (SADAFCO)
- Del Monte Saudi Arabia Ltd
Related Reports
Global Organic Food and Beverage Market by Product Categories (Organic Fruits and Vegetables, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry, Organic Bread and Bakery, Organic Tea & Coffee) - Outlook To 2022
Philippines Food Ingredients Market By Type of Food Ingredients (Flavors, Sweeteners, Colors, Preservatives, Fragrance, Acidulants, Cultures, Proteins, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Minerals, Carotenoids and Others) - Outlook to 2021
India Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2022 - Growth in Organized Sector and Out-of-Home Eating Trend to Drive Future Demand
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
SOURCE Ken Research
Share this article