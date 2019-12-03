Saudi Arabia Catering Services Markets, 2015-2018, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by End-Users, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-25.

The Saudi Arabia catering services market is expected to experience a decent growth over the coming years. Under the Saudi Vision 2030, the government plans to spend heavily upon its non-oil sectors such as infrastructure development, healthcare sector, education sector and several others. This in turn, would generate the demand for catering services in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, growing religious tourism in the country would also drive the growth of catering services in Saudi Arabia.



The contractual catering services segment is the highest revenue generating segment in the catering services market of Saudi Arabia owing rising demand for catering services in several sectors such as education, healthcare etc. Further, the market of non-contractual segment is anticipated to register higher growth over the former one during the forecast period.



In 2018, the industrial vertical accounted for the highest share in terms revenues and the vertical is also heading towards growth after experiencing a decline in the year 2017. However, other verticals such as In-flight and educational are considered as the key growing verticals.



The report thoroughly covers market by types, end-users and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Saudi Arabia catering services market trends, opportunities high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Overview

3.1. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Industry Life cycle

3.3. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Porter's Five Forces Model

3.4. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Revenue Share, By Type, 2018 & 2025F

3.5. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Revenue Share, By End User, 2018 & 2025F

3.6. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



4. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Overview, By Type

6.1. Saudi Arabia Contractual Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2. Saudi Arabia Non-Contractual Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Overview, By End User

7.1. Saudi Arabia Industrial Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2. Saudi Arabia Hospitality Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3. Saudi Arabia Educational Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.4. Saudi Arabia Healthcare Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.5. Saudi Arabia In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.6. Saudi Arabia Other End Users Catering Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Overview, By Regions

8.1. Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Catering Services Market Revenue, 2015-2025F

8.2. Saudi Arabia Central Region Catering Services Market Revenue, 2015-2025F

8.3. Saudi Arabia Western Region Catering Services Market Revenue, 2015-2025F

8.4. Saudi Arabia Southern Region Catering Services Market Revenue, 2015-2025F



9. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market, Key Performance Indicators

9.1. Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

9.2. Major Infrastructure Projects in Saudi Arabia

9.3. Saudi Arabia Tourism Sector Outlook

9.4. Saudi Arabia Healthcare Sector Outlook

9.5. Saudi Vision 2030

9.6. Government Non-Oil Sector Diversification and Investment Plans

9.7. Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Outlook

9.8. Saudi Arabia Airline Sector Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Opportunity Assessment, By End User, 2018



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

11.2. Competitive Benchmarking, By End User



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Nesma Trading Co. Ltd.

12.2. Saudi Airlines Catering Company

12.3. Algosaibi Services Co. Ltd.

12.4. Gulf Catering Company

12.5. Tamimi Global

12.6. Gulf Mahmal Support Services Company

12.7. Rezayat Catering and Support Services

12.8. Al-Karam Al-Arabi for Catering Services Limited

12.9. Saudi Zoom Catering Co



13. Key Strategic Pointers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf562o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

