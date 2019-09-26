Saudi Arabia Completes Pledge of $500 Million to the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the completion of its pledge of $500 million to the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan during the United Nations Donors' Conference in Yemen.

The announcement was made by His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf, during his participation in the humanitarian response conference in Yemen, which is held on the sidelines of the seventy-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Also present were H.E Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America.

In his speech, H.E the Foreign Minister said the grant is an extension of the Kingdom's commitment to humanitarian principles and its firm commitment to alleviate the human suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people during the past five years, since the coup of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.



H.E praised the United Nations for their efforts in providing humanitarian work through its agencies operating around the world.



"The humanitarian situation in Yemen requires a serious response from the international community, which needs to put an end to this tragedy. the Iranian-backed Houthi militia continue to impede the delivery of humanitarian aid to those who need it most, these militias deliberately impose high taxes on fuel and gas to finance their terrorist operations as well as the theft of international assistance for their own purposes. Moreover, these militias impose the principle of recruiting and placing children on the front lines of the battlefield," he said.



H.E Minister Al-Assaf added that the failure of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias to implement the various Security Council resolutions is an extension of Iran's outlawed behavior, that only undermines international peace and security.



Finally, the Foreign Minister said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to the principle of humanitarian action in all parts of the world and to support global stability and security.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

