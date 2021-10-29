Saudi Arabia Contact Lens Market (2020-2026) Featuring Leading Players - Carl Zeiss, Bausch Health Companies, Johnson & Johnson and CooperVision

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Contact Lens Market, By Material Type, By Design, By Wear Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Contact Lens Market was valued at USD280.23 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD379.94 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2026. The increasing geriatric population across the country is suffering from various ocular problems, ocular diseases, and growing incidences of eye injuries, which is expected to increase the demand for different contact lenses significantly. The commonly observed ocular diseases in the elderly population include cataracts, myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, among others. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for contact lenses in Saudi Arabia through 2026. The surge in the occurrence of myopia and other ocular disorders is boosting the demand for contact lenses. There are also lenses available designed to meet specific needs and are called specialty lenses. For example, scleral lenses which have large diameters are used in the treatment of corneal irregularities. Also, the technological advancement and consistent research over the better technologies of the contact lens are also supporting the growth of the market. The market players are heavily invested in bringing the best possible services and devices that aid eye care health for the patients in the country and aiding the growth of the market until 2026.

The Saudi Arabian Contact Lens Market is segmented by material type, design, wear type, application, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on material type, the Saudi Arabian Contact Lens Market can be categorized into silicone hydrogel, hydrogel, gas permeable and others. The silicone hydrogel segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of its widespread use in making soft contact lenses. Silicone hydrogel is a flexible, soft plastic that provides easy adaptability to the eye along with higher comfort. Additionally, they allow a large amount of oxygen to pass through thereby increasing comfort by reducing dryness and itching in the eyes. Also, silicone hydrogel is quite effective in the treatment of ametropia.

In terms of wear type, the Saudi Arabian Contact Lens Market can be split into reusable and disposable. The reusable segment dominated the market in 2020 while the disposable segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the shift in consumer demand from conventional reusable contact lenses to disposable contact lenses. Additionally, the spread of COVID-19 and the fear of catching infection through contact lenses among the population has further increased the demand for disposable contact lenses. Besides, various companies operating in the market have started launching monthly, daily and weekly disposable contact lenses, thereby supporting the segmental growth.

List of Figures

