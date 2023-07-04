Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia data center market is expected to reach a value of $2.08 billion by 2028 from $1.31 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Saudi Arabia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Saudi Arabia has over 20 operational colocation data centers. Riyadh is the primary location for investment in the Saudi Arabia data center market, followed by Jeddah, Dammam, and other cities. Neom is the new smart city that will attract new investments over the forecast period.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services and the development of smart cities in Saudi Arabia will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country. For instance, Amazon Web Services announced the availability of AWS Outposts. This fully managed service offers AWS services and AWS infrastructure for a full virtual experience of a data center colocation space.

The country is also witnessing improvement in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, 2Africa, the longest subsea cable, will be deployed to connect Saudi Arabia with other countries such as India, the UAE, Spain, the UK, Oman, and others.

Gulf Data Hub is among the top colocation operator in the country that is currently developing a new data center facility in Dammam and has further planned several facilities across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the key colocation investors in the Saudi Arabia data center market in 2022 are Saudi Telecom Company (stc), Gulf Data Hub, Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX), ZeroPoint DC, and others.

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST), the joint venture between Quantum Switch and Tamasuk, aims to develop six facilities across Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Neom with a power capacity of around 300 MW by 2026.

The hyperscale operator Google announced its plan to develop a cloud and data center region in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Aramco and three availability zones likely to be online in the next 2-3 years.

Microsoft has also announced its entry into the Saudi Arabia data center market. In addition, Oracle Cloud has also planned to open a new cloud region in Riyadh with one availability zone.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Saudi Arabia colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Saudi Arabia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Saudi Arabia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is Saudi Arabia data center market?

data center market? What is the growth rate of the Saudi Arabia data center market?

data center market? How much will MW of power capacity be added across Saudi Arabia during the forecast period?

during the forecast period? What factors are driving the Saudi Arabia data center industry?

data center industry? Which all cities are included in Saudi Arabia data center market report?

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 21

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 40

Coverage: 6 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Saudi Arabia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

ALEC Data Center Solutions

Al-Latifia Trading and Contracting

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Aurecon

Capitoline

Critical Facilities Consulting & Services

DC PRO BV

Dar Group

Edarat Group

EGEC

HATCO

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC Group

JAMED

Linesight

RED

SANA Creative Systems

UBIK

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Enrogen

Grundfos

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Gulf Data Hub

Mobily

Oracle

Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

New Entrants

Agility

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Google

Microsoft

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

ZeroPoint DC

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS(Area and Power Capacity)

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Dammam

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvghbv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets