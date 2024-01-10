Saudi Arabia designates 2024 as the Year of the Camel in celebration of the national symbol

News provided by

KSA Ministry of Culture

10 Jan, 2024, 14:11 ET

  • The designation of the Year of the Camel recognizes the camel's central importance to the cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.
  • The Year of the Camel will highlight how the camel has been an integral part of Saudi culture across generations.
  • Events, exhibitions, educational programs, and activities organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture will showcase camel-inspired activities in a multitude of sectors.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For time immemorial, the camel has held a deep-rooted presence and unique role in the lives of Saudis and in shaping the Kingdom's cultural heritage. As the national animal of Saudi Arabia and a traditional source of livelihood, the camel underpins a vast cultural heritage that has been expressed through art, crafts, literature, and the Kingdom's way of life.

Throughout 2024, a series of events, exhibitions, educational programs, and activities organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture will highlight camel-inspired activities in a multitude of sectors, such as arts, fashion, quality of life, food production, culinary traditions, and sustainability practices.

The Kingdom's designation of the Year of the Camel coincides with the United Nations' designation of 2024 as the International Year of Camelids. The combined recognitions underline the significant heritage and strength of the bond between humans and camelids. Across cultures, the camel has been part and parcel of people's daily lives worldwide. The global focus on celebrating camelids' place in society across geographies also represents an opportunity to highlight their importance for sustainability. As the planet tackles the challenges of climate change, food security and fragile biodiversity, the camel, capable of traveling up to 150 km in the desert without water, is an enduring emblem of resilience.

As a symbol of patience, perseverance and adaptation, the camel has been a faithful companion to humans as they have acclimatized to various environmental landscapes. Throughout history, camels have forged new trails, which earned them the title of the ships of the desert. By bridging distances across arid lands, camels connected people from different cultures together.

The traditions and heritage formed from these ancient human interactions with the camel run very deep. Life-size camel carvings have been found on the desert rocks of Al-Jawf, in the Kingdom's northern region, dating back 2,000 years. Inscribed on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the special oral tradition called "Alheda'a" used by camel herders to communicate with these emblematic desert animals and call their flocks, represents the strong bond between animal and herder. Additionally, the traditions of camel racing and beauty pageants instill pride in camel owners and excite the imagination.

The new cultural year offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the cultural significance of camels in Saudi society across generations. Having traversed time as a bedrock of national identity, the camel represents a vital link between Saudi heritage, values and modern aspirations.

Blending tradition and modernity, the Year of the Camel events will support and feature the participation of local artists, writers, and artisans actively contributing to the preservation and continuity of camel-themed ancestral traditions. This priceless heritage is preserved for future generations by safeguarding and furthering these cultural practices. It will also offer multiple avenues to shine a light on Saudis' long history and companionship with the camel and serve as a platform for cultural collaboration and dialogue.

Cultural preservation is foundational in transmitting the ancient legacy and heritage inspired by the Saudis' unbreakable bond with the camel. The designation of cultural years provides a critical platform to share the greatness and beauty of Saudi Arabia's culture with local and global audiences. They are a chance to celebrate and shine a spotlight on countless valuable tangible and intangible cultural elements through a series of events and initiatives.

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

For any inquiries, please contact [email protected] 

This material is distributed by Daniel J. Edelman, Inc. on behalf of the Saudi Ministry of Culture. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

SOURCE KSA Ministry of Culture

Also from this source

Marvels of Saudi Orchestra Debuts at Metropolitan Opera House

Marvels of Saudi Orchestra Debuts at Metropolitan Opera House

On Sunday, September 17th, the Saudi Music Commission presented the "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" in concert, marking the third performance as part of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Education

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.