Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market Outlook 2025: Focus on Drug & Insulin Delivery Devices Availability, Price & Sales Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug & Insulin Delivery Device Market Opportunity Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diabetes incidences are increasing rapidly among the kingdom population and the same is expected to remain consistent in upcoming year due to presence of high percentage of obese and overweight population.



Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has witnessed exponential economic growth and fortune, which is followed by the swift technological transformation that resulted in major undesirable effects on lifestyle. Consequently, the prevalence of physical inactivity, obesity and sedentary behaviors along with the consumption of high caloric diet, and sugar-sweetened beverages went on the increase and became very common among Saudi society.



Unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical activities are two major factors responsible for the development of diabetes at early age in Saudi Arabian children and it is further observed that the prevalence rate of juvenile diabetes has been increasing continuously during the past few years. Driven by above mentioned factors, the diabetic burden in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase with higher momentum in future, which will ultimately lead to exponential demand of antidiabetic drugs there by driving the overall diabetes drug and insulin delivery market in coming years.



Several different initiatives and programs are undertaken by the regulatory bodies for supporting the diabetic patients in Saudi Arabia. Increasing diabetes patients, drug development in the field of diabetes, presence of generic drugs, government support, technological advancement, rising geriatric population, rising awareness and increasing healthcare and expenditure are the factors that are driving the diabetes market. The pipeline that the country's research and development center is holding is expected to double the market size at tremendous rate in the near future.



Already the market is flooded with several branded and generic diabetes drugs and soon it will be joined by another large numbers of promising diabetes drugs. Various stake holders of the Saudi Arabia diabetes market are constantly working on the best possible treatment therapies for the diabetic population.



Report Highlights:

Diabetes Drug Market Opportunity: > US$ 1.5 Billion by 2025

by 2025 Diabetes Device Market Opportunity: > US$ 1 Billion by 2025

by 2025 Glucose Monitoring Device Market Absolute Growth: 33% (2019-2025)

Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Insulin Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Insulin Delivery Device Market - Availability, Price & Sales Analysis

Glucose Monitoring Device Market - Availability & Price Analysis

Investments & Collaborations by Leading Market Players

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Current Market Scenario



2. Saudi Arabia - Diabetes Prevalence & Statistics

2.1 By Population

2.2 By Diabetes Type

2.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes

2.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes

2.3 By Age & Gender

2.4 Obesity & Overweight



3. Saudi Arabia - Pharmaceutical Pricing & Reimbursement Policies

3.1 Pricing Policies

3.1.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals

3.1.2 Off-Patent, Generics & Other Locally Manufactured Product

3.2 Procurement & Reimbursement Policies



4. Saudi Arabia - Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceutical Products

4.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)

4.2 Regulatory Review Process

4.3 Centralized Registration

4.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation



5. Saudi Arabia - Diabetes Drug Market

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Prescription Pattern



6. Saudi Arabia - Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Biguanides (Metformin Hydrochloride)

6.1.1 Glucophage

6.1.2 Glucare XR

6.1.3 Dimetor

6.1.4 Formit XR

6.2 Sulfonylurea

6.2.1 Gliclazide

6.2.2 Glimepiride

6.2.3 Glibenclamide

6.3 DPP-4 Inhibitors

6.3.1 Vildagliptin

6.3.2 Saxagliptin (Onglyza)

6.3.3 Sitagliptin (Januvia)

6.4 SGLT2 Inhibitors

6.4.1 Canagliflozin (Invokana)

6.4.2 Dapagliflozin (Forxiga)

6.4.3 Empagliflozin (Jardiance)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Meglitinides

6.5.2 Thiazolidinediones

6.5.3 -Glucosidase Inhibitors

6.6 Combinational Drugs

6.6.1 Metformin & Sulfonylurea Combination

6.6.2 Metformin & DPP-4 Inhibitors Combination

6.6.3 Metformin & SGLT-2 Inhibitors Combination



7. Saudi Arabia Insulin Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 Lantus

7.2 Humulin

7.2.1 Humulin 70/30 100U/ml

7.2.2 Humulin N-NPH

7.3 Humalog

7.4 Mixtard

7.5 Apidra

7.6 Insulatard



8. Saudi Arabia - Diabetes Device Market Analysis



9. Saudi Arabia Insulin Delivery Device Market - Availability, Price & Sales Analysis

9.1 Insulin Syringes

9.2 Insulin Pen

9.2.1 Humalog KwikPen

9.2.2 Flexpen

9.2.3 Solostar

9.2.4 NovoPen

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Insulin Pumps

9.4 Insulin Jet Injectors



10. Saudi Arabia - Glucose Monitoring Device Market - Availability & Price Analysis

10.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

10.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device



11. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market - Clinical Insight



12. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market - Investments & Collaborations by Leading MNCs



13. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market Dynamics

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Challenges for Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market



14. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Market Future Outlook



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Abbott

15.2 Aljazeera Pharmaceutical Industries

15.3 Al Mojil Drug Company

15.4 AstraZeneca

15.5 Bayer

15.6 CAD Middle-East Pharmaceutical Company

15.7 Eli - Lilly

15.8 Julphur Pharmaceuticals

15.9 Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Company

15.10 Merck

15.11 Novartis

15.12 Oman Pharmaceuticals

15.13 Roche

15.14 Saja Pharmaceuticals

15.15 Sanofi

15.16 Servier

15.17 SPIMACO Addwaeih

15.18 Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

15.19 Qatar Life Pharma

15.20 YIACO Medical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spowcw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

