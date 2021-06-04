Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The outburst of coronavirus in has adversely affected diesel genset market in 2020 as the Saudi Arabian government-imposed nation-wide lockdown has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel genset systems. The majority of the demand for diesel gensets in the Saudi Arabia could be witnessed in verticals such as commercial, industrial and transportation.

The growing electricity demand supported by the government's aim to diversify the economy from oil to non-oil sectors along with the rising number of upcoming infrastructure projects such as the Neom City, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, GCC Railway Project, Waterfront Infrastructure Facilities Project - Phase II, and Medina Metro Project are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.

Attributed to the presence of a robust industrial sector in Saudi Arabia along with a rapidly growing automotive sector, the diesel gensets market in the country accounted for a major share in the market. However, the market is projected to exhibit highest growth rate on account of flourishing construction and industrial segments providing immense opportunities for the diesel gensets demand in the country during the forecast period.

Further, the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme 2020 are a few of the government initiatives, which aims at developing and strengthening public service sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and tourism, creating a huge demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities, leading to a surge in demand for diesel gensets in the Saudi Arabia.

In terms of kVA ratings, 375.1kVA - 750kVA diesel gensets have emerged as a major shareholder in the market in 2020, owing to its major deployment as power backup systems in the industrial and logistics sector. Moreover, Saudi Arabia National Development and Logistic Program is expected to attract a huge amount of investment of around $500 billion by 2030 in manufacturing, logistics and industrial sectors, thereby driving the demand for diesel genset market in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

3.2. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Shares, By Countries 2020 & 2027F

3.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries 2017-2027F

4. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

4.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2020

4.3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

4.4. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Regions, 2020 & 2027F

5. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints

6. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

7.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

7.3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings, 2017-2027F

7.3.1. Saudi Arabia Up to 75 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.2. Saudi Arabia 75.1-375 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.3. Saudi Arabia 375.1-750 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.4. Saudi Arabia 750.1-1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

7.3.5. Saudi Arabia Above 1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

8. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Applications, 2020 & 2027F

8.1.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2017-2027F

8.1.4. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure Application, 2017-2027F

9. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

10. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

11.1. Saudi Arabia Up to 75 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.2. Saudi Arabia 75.1 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

11.3. Saudi Arabia Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

12. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2027F

12.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2027F

13. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

13.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Company, 2020

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co.

14.2. Caterpillar Inc.

14.3. Cummins Inc.

14.4. Aksa Power Generation

14.5. Alkhorayef Group

14.6. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

14.7. Saudi Diesel Equipment Co. Ltd.

14.8. Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

14.9. Kohler Co.

14.10. MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

