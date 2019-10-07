Saudi Arabia E-commerce Markets, 2019-2026 - Major Players are Amazon (Souq), eBay, Namshi, Noon and Jarir Marketing (Bookstore)

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia E-commerce Market, Penetration, Users, Average Revenue Per Users, Forecast by Segments (Food & Personal Care, Furniture & Appliances, Toys, Electronics), by Payment Methods, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia E-commerce Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 25 Billion by the end of the year 2026, driven by increasing mobile and internet penetration, advances in technology such as big data & cloud-based e-commerce platforms, sophisticated shipping and payment options, and increasing disposable revenue. In addition, internet payment choices offer an important chance for Saudi Arabia E-Commerce market.

Over the previous few years, the Saudi Arabia economy has witnessed unprecedented development. Together, the National Transformation Program (NTP) and Vision 2030 envisage a multi-faceted economic development, both of which set out important plans to help achieve this goal. Enabling financial diversification, driving growth in the SME segment and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship is at the core of these goals, and developing the e-commerce industry as part of the NTP will add additional fuel to these economic development plans.



Convenience is the main driver of the general development of the online shopping industry in the hot weather of Saudi Arabia. Using search engines and applications, it is simpler to navigate through different product classifications. Consumers find it difficult during their hectic timetable to visit retail shops. E-commerce shopping enables customers to shop for 24 hours sitting in-home or at the office. Besides, door-step delivery of the product is produced to remove transportation problems.



Trends have shown that in comparison with retail shops, products available online are lesser in price. The other primary factors expected to drive internet buying are discounts, offers, and cash-on-delivery facilities for online retailers. Initiatives of companies like Amazon, Emmar Group and Jarir Marketing are also a growth factor for Saudi Arabia e-commerce market.



Fashion and Electronics & Media Segments hold the major market share in Saudi Arabia E-commerce Market



Complete analysis of 5 segments Food & Personal Care, Furniture & Appliances, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Electronics & Media, and Fashion is given in the report. Fashion and Electronics & Media segments hold significant market share in the market.



Payment methods are dominating by E-Wallet and Cards in Saudi Arabia



Payment methods like Bank Transfer, Cards, Cash on Delivery and E-Wallet are covered in this research report. Saudis are using Cards and E-Wallet for online payment in the Saudi Arabia market.



Company Analysis - Overview, Recent Developments, and Global Revenue



Amazon (Souq), eBay, Namshi, Noon and Jarir Marketing (Bookstore), are some of the big companies operating in the Saudi Arabia E-commerce market; which has been analyzed thoroughly in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Saudi Arabia E-Commerce Market Analysis to 2026

5.1 E-Commerce Market

5.2 E-Commerce Penetration



6. Saudi Arabia E-Commerce Consumers Analysis to 2026

6.1 E-Commerce Users

6.2 Average Revenue per Users (ARPUs)



7. Market Share - Saudi Arabia E-Commerce Market

7.1 By Segments

7.2 By Payment Methods



8. Segments - Saudi Arabia E-Commerce Market

8.1 Food & Personal Care

8.2 Furniture & Appliances

8.3 Toys, Hobby & DIY

8.4 Electronics & Media

8.5 Fashion



9. Payment Methods - Saudi Arabia E-Commerce Market

9.1 Bank Transfer

9.2 Cards

9.3 Cash on Delivery

9.4 E-Wallet



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Amazon (Souq) Global Revenue

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Global Revenue

10.2 eBay Global Revenue

10.3 Namshi Global Revenue

10.4 Noon Global Revenue

10.5 Jarir Marketing (Bookstore) Revenue



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o03igp





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

