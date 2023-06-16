Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2023: A Detailed Data Centric Analysis of Market Opportunities Across 50+ Segments

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embedded Finance industry in the Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 38.7% on annual basis to reach US$4,053.1 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.2% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$4,053.1 million in 2023 to reach US$12,372.5 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report



2. Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast



3. Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry



4. Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



5. Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



6. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



7. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry



8. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



9. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering



10. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



11. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



12. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel



13. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance



14. Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance



15. Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



16. Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



17. Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors



18. Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors



19. Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending



20. Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



21. Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



22. Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



23. Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment



24. Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



25. Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



26. Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



27. Saudi Arabia Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



28. Saudi Arabia Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



29. Saudi Arabia Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets



30. Saudi Arabia Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b0tvq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets