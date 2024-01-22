Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2022 and 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market has valued at USD 104.57 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.05% through 2028.

The citizens of Saudi Arabia, along with many others worldwide, are increasingly aware of the potential health hazards linked to poor indoor air quality (IAQ). Prolonged exposure to indoor pollutants, allergens, and contaminants can result in respiratory ailments, allergies, and other health complications. This growing awareness is fueling the need for efficient IAQ solutions such as Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs).

Market Dynamics

Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality:

  • The ERV market in Saudi Arabia is growing due to increased recognition of indoor air quality (IAQ).
  • Poor indoor air quality is a concern, especially in urban areas with high pollution levels.
  • ERVs address IAQ by exchanging stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air while recovering energy.
  • Government initiatives and building codes promote ERV adoption to enhance IAQ.

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Goals:

  • Saudi Arabia focuses on energy efficiency and sustainability to reduce its carbon footprint.
  • ERVs play a role in energy conservation by recovering heat and moisture from exhaust air.
  • Government regulations and incentives encourage ERV adoption in residential and commercial projects.
  • ERVs align with international climate agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Rapid Urbanization & Construction Activity:

  • Saudi Arabia's rapid urbanization and construction boom drive demand for ERVs.
  • ERVs offer energy-efficient HVAC solutions for new and existing buildings.
  • Government investments in infrastructure projects contribute to ERV market growth.
  • Growing population and awareness of indoor air quality further boost ERV demand.

Key Market Challenges:

Limited Awareness and Education:

  • Limited awareness about ERV technology among consumers and industry professionals.
  • Lack of understanding of IAQ and ERV benefits in both residential and commercial sectors.
  • Educational campaigns and training programs are needed to raise awareness.

Initial Cost and Return on Investment (ROI):

  • Perception of high initial costs deters potential ERV buyers.
  • Demonstrating the long-term ROI of ERV systems is essential.
  • Incentive programs, subsidies, and financing options can make ERVs more accessible.

Regulatory and Standards Compliance:

  • Compliance with local regulations and standards is challenging.
  • Non-compliant ERV systems can face delays and legal issues.
  • Collaboration between stakeholders and government bodies can facilitate standard development.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Building Practices:

  • Saudi Arabia promotes sustainable building practices to reduce its carbon footprint.
  • Updated building codes and regulations encourage ERV integration.
  • Green building certification programs incentivize energy-efficient technologies like ERVs.

Growth in the Residential Sector:

  • Residential ERV market experiences growth due to IAQ awareness.
  • New construction and retrofitting of homes with ERVs are on the rise.
  • Energy-efficient and sustainable homes drive the adoption of ERVs.

Regional Insights:

  • Riyadh dominates the ERV market in Saudi Arabia due to rapid urbanization and construction.
  • The city emphasizes sustainability and indoor air quality.
  • Government initiatives and training programs support ERV adoption in Riyadh.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market.

  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Trane Technologies plc:
  • Carrier Corporation
  • Johnson Controls
  • LG Electronics
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Zamil Air Conditioners
  • York International Corporation
  • Greenheck Fan Corporation

Report Scope:

Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, By Type:

  • Ceiling-Mount
  • Wall-Mount
  • Cabinet

Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, By Technology:

  • Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger
  • Run-Around Coil
  • Plate Heat Exchanger
  • Rotary Heat Exchanger
  • Others

Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, By Application:

  • Residential
  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Others

Saudi Arabia Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, By Region:

  • Riyadh
  • Makkah
  • Eastern Province
  • Rest of Saudi Arabia

