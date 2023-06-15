Saudi Arabia EV Charging Equipment Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Key Market Opportunities, Potential Product Options and Emerging Business Solutions

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "KSA Ev Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

KSA EV Charging Equipment Market grew from approximately SAR ~0.2 Mn in 2022 to SAR ~1.5 Mn in 2025F. This is forecasted to grow further into a SAR ~4.8 Mn opportunity by 2027F, owing to supportive government policies and the entry of new market players

.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the EV Charging Equipment market in KSA. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, and market size in terms of revenue generated for EV Charging Equipments along with a snapshot on EV Market.



The report also includes growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation, future trends and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:



Saudi authorities began allowing their citizens to import EVs for personal use in 2018. Under Vision 2030, the government has strong plans for increasing the number of EVs in the region, supporting the EV Charging equipment market.

Currently, there are no domestic EV charging equipment manufacturing companies in KSA. All products are imported into the country.

Future Outlook



The KSA EV Charging Equipment market is projected to witness a CAGR of ~88% between 2022 to 2027F. This is majorly due to the setting up of new manufacturing plants in the kingdom, the growing economy and high urban population, and the empowerment of new energy resources.



The EV market in Saudi Arabia is predicted to grow at a very high growth rate by 2027 as a result of increased government expenditures, the desire for a sustainable mode of transportation, and logistics firms shifting to eco-friendly solutions.

Vision 2030 is expected to be a significant development driver in the industry, fuelling the rise of EVs. New brands entering the market, as well as new industrial projects in the region, are likely to be significant growth drivers in the Kingdom.

Moreover, the EV charging equipment market in KSA is expected to generate a revenue of SAR 4.8 Mn by 2027F as the market is expected to progress due to a rise in the number of electric vehicles and increased investment in charging infrastructure.

Key Trends by Market Segment:



By Type of Application: Private chargers are widely used in the region as public infrastructure is not efficient in the region. Portable chargers are expensive and are not considered by the majority of EV owners right now.

By Major Cities: In 2022, the majority of revenue was generated in Riyadh. Riyadh being the capital city is foremost to absorb the ongoing trends in the market

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Electromin

ASX EV Solutions

Motevs

EVBox

WallBox Charger

Circontrol ALITCO

Siemens

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electrics

Qabis

ESSCO

Abunayyan Trading

Altaaqa Alternative Solutions

Turning Point Energy

Zain

Ford

Toyota

Lucid

MG

Chevrolet

General Motors

Nissan

Hyundai

Volkswagen

Peugeot

Kia

BMW

Scania

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Country Overview

2.1 KSA Country Profile (Overview, Major Provinces, GDP & Inflation Rate, Urban & Rural Population, Imports& Exports Scenario)

2.2 KSA Population Analysis (Population by Gender, by Age, by Nationality, by Major Regions, Population Facts)



3. EV Market Overview in KSA

3.1 Electric Vehicle Landscape in KSA (2/2)

3.2 Ecosystem of Major Entities in the KSA

3.3 Regulations for Electric Vehicles in KSA

3.4 Electric Vehicle Adoption Trends in KSA



4. Government Regulations for EVs

4.1 Main Entities Responsible for the Deployment of EVs in KSA

4.2 Regulatory Framework for Electric Vehicle Charging Activity

4.3 Spatial and Technical Requirements for Charging Electric Vehicles



5. KSA EV Market Sizing Analysis, 2022

5.1 Market Sizing Analysis of KSA EV Market

5.2 By Type of Vehicles, 2022

5.3 By Type of Batteries, 2022

5.4 By Types of Propulsion, 2022



6. Competition Framework EV Market in KSA

6.1 Competitive Landscape of Major Players Operating in the EV Market in KSA

6.2 Market Share of Major Players in KSA EV Market, 2022

6.3 Future EV Manufacturing Projects in KSA

6.4 Future Plans of Major EV brands in KSA



7. KSA EV Charging Equipment Market Overview

7.1 Ecosystem of Entities Operating in EV Charging Equipment Market

7.2 Heat Map of Major Companies operating in the EV Charging Equipment Manufacturing Space

7.3 Current EV Charging Stations in KSA

7.4 Value Chain Analysis of EV Charging Equipment Market in KSA

7.5 Procurement Funnel

7.6 Available EVSE Types with Connector Types in KSA



8. KSA EV Charging Equipment Market Sizing Analysis, 2022

8.1 Market Sizing Analysis of EV Charging Equipment Market in KSA, 2022

8.2 By Type of Vehicle, 2022

8.3 By Type of Chargers; AC and DC, 2022

8.4 By Type of Connectors, 2022

8.5 By Type of Ecosystem, 2022

8.6 By Type of Sales Channel and Source of Manufacturing, 2022

8.7 By Type of Application, 2022

8.8 By Major Cities, 2022



9. Industry Analysis of EV Charging Equipment Market

9.1 Charge Point Operators: Roles and Responsibilities

9.2 Steps for Licensing EV Charging Stations

9.3 Support Infrastructure for Vehicle Electrification in KSA

9.4 SWOT Analysis of KSA EV Charging Equipment Market

9.5 Barriers in the Adoption of EVs in Saudi Arabia

9.6 Growth Drivers of KSA EV Charging Equipment Market



10. End User Analysis of EV Equipment Charging Market in KSA

10.1 Understanding the Decision Making Parameters (2/2)

10.2 End User Paint Points and Solutions



11. Competition Framework for EV Charging Equipment Market

11.1 Competitive Landscape of Major Players Operating in the EV Charging Equipment Market in KSA

11.2 Cross Comparison of Major Players in the KSA EV Charging Equipment Market (2/2)

11.3 Recent Development related to Major Players in KSA EV Equipment Market

11.4 Product Cross-Comparison of Major Players in the EV Charging Equipment Market (4/4)

11.5 Pricing Analysis of Major Player in the EV Charging Equipment Marketplace

11.6 Pricing for Electric Vehicles in KSA Market (2/2)



12. Future Market Sizing and Segmentation, 2027F

12.1 Future Market Sizing Analysis for EV Market in KSA, 2022-2027F

12.2 Future Market Sizing Analysis of EV Charging Equipment Market in KSA, 2027F

12.3 By Type of Vehicles, 2027F

12.4 By Type of Chargers and Connectors, 2027F

12.5 By Type of Ecosystem and Type of Applications, 2027F

12.6 By Type of Sales Channel and Source of Manufacturing, 2027F

12.7 By Major Cities, 2027



13. Future Market Trends for EV Charging in KSA

13.1 Future of EV adoption Under Saudi Vision 2030

13.2 Expectations and Milestones for the Future EV Market in KSA

13.3 Future Trends driving the Adoption of EVs in the Kingdom

13.4 Key Factors responsible for EV Adoption

13.5 Key Factors Driving Electrification in KSA



14. Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

14.1 Case Study- Shell Global

14.2 Attributes of Highly Effective EV Charging Station

14.3 Measure to Establish EV Culture in KSA

14.4 Growth Strategies for EV Charger Manufacturers in KSA

14.5 Key Market Opportunities

14.6 Potential Product Options and Emerging Business Solutions

14.7 Benefits of Adopting Battery Swapping



15. Industry Speaks

