Saudi Arabia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022: Market to Grow by 14.4% to Reach $1429.9 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2026

Saudi Arabia's gift card industry is expected to grow by 14.4% on annual basis to reach US$1429.9 million in 2022

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Saudi Arabia remains strong. The gift card industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$1249.5 million in 2021 to reach US$2256.6 million by 2026.

Saudi Vision 2030 is significantly contributing to a high level of interest in digital gift cards among consumers

The government in the Kingdom is putting tremendous efforts to push digitization in every aspect of life in the country. This has resulted in creating increased interest in digital gift cards among consumers in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, the publisher attributes Saudi Vision 2030 as one of the major growth driver for the digital gift card industry in Saudi Arabia.

Both individuals and corporates have identified several use cases of gift cards over the last four to eight quarters in the country. From traditional rewards and incentives to sending Eidiya or even just helping the ones in need during the global pandemic, gift cards have found a place for themselves in the Kingdom.

In Saudi Arabia, both private corporates and government entities prefer digital gift cards to reward their employees and customers, owning to which the adoption rate of gift cards has surged recently. the publisher expects the trend to continue and, therefore, maintains a stable outlook for the digital gift card industry in Saudi Arabia over the short to medium-term perspective.

Digital gift card companies are strengthening their position in Saudi Arabia

Innovation in the digital gift card segment has driven the growth of the gift card industry in Saudi Arabia over the last four to eight quarters. With the increasing demand, digital gift card providers are focusing on their product innovation and client acquisition to expand rapidly in Saudi Arabia.

YouGotaGift, which is the region's first fully digital gift card marketplace, has massively expanded its digital gift card offerings in the Kingdom over the last four to eight quarters. The firm has partnered with more than 800 corporates in Saudi Arabia during this period, thereby helping them to digitize their rewards and incentives programs for employees. The company is working with more than 700 retail brands and serves over 2,000 corporates in the region. Notably, it has served more than five million consumers.

Regional gift card providers are expanding their businesses in Saudi Arabia

The demand for gift card solutions has surged over the last few quarters in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, regional gift card companies are filling this gap for gift cards in the Saudi Arabian market.

LikeCard, the Dubai-based prepaid card firm which also operates in Saudi Arabia, is looking to fill the demand gap in the country. In the region, the firm has served more than four million users with 80,000 purchase orders daily. Moreover, it also partnered with more than 70 regional and international e-commerce firms that are accepting its gift card solution.

Robust growth in the e-commerce sector will further drive the adoption of gift cards in Saudi Arabia

Over the last few quarters, the e-commerce market has witnessed rapid growth on the back of the sustained progress to its Vision 2030. In Saudi Arabia, e-commerce sales have surged more than 30% annually.

The publisher expects the projected robust growth in the Saudi Arabian e-commerce market to further drive the adoption and popularity of gift cards among consumers. Moreover, retailers are also expected to increasingly adopt gift cards as a way to acquire new customers in the Kingdom, thereby subsequently boosting the growth of the gift card market over the next four to eight quarters.

