Saudi Arabia Hotel, Restaurant, Catering (HORECA) Market Report 2020: Bakery, Dairy, Poultry, Red Meat, Processed Meat, and Fruits and Vegetables Markets in the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Era

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolving Business Models Driving Growth of the KSA HORECA Market in the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report attempts to track the deviations between initial and current projections for key food categories in the pre- and post-COVID-19 era in the KSA region, highlighting the main industry metrics taken into consideration that are expected to affect the HORECA segment.



Global industries across the world have undergone a metamorphosis in terms of doing business. The F&B industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been no different. While overall industry estimates and projections have undergone minor shifts, the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Catering) segment categories, comprising establishments preparing and serving food and beverages, have taken a major hit. The publisher estimates that it will take between one and two years for F&B trends to return to normalcy within the HORECA segment.

The report covers the primary categories that dominate the F&B segment in the HORECA sector - Bakery, Dairy, Poultry, Red Meat, Processed Meat, and Fruits and Vegetables. The key goal of the report is to gauge the depth of impact and provide insights for key industry players to develop strategic initiatives for course correction and innovation in resuming growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the HORECA Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HORECA Market

HORECA Market Scope of Analysis

HORECA Market Segmentation by End User

HORECA Market Segmentation by Product Category

Key Competitors by Product Category, HORECA Market

Key Growth Metrics by Category, HORECA Market

Volume Forecast All Categories, HORECA Market

Growth Drivers for the HORECA Market

Growth Restraints for the HORECA Market

COVID-19 Impact on the HORECA Market

Forecast Assumptions by Product Categories, HORECA Market

Volume Forecast by Product Categories, HORECA Market

Analysis by Product Category, HORECA Market

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Category, HORECA Market

Revenue Share by End User, HORECA Market

Revenue Share Analysis by End User, HORECA Market

Competitive Environment, Hotels Segment

Competitive Environment, Restaurants Segment

Competitive Environment, Catering Segment

Volume Share by Product Category, HORECA Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Bakery Segment

Bakery Segmentation

Key Suppliers for Bakery Products

Competitive Environment, Bakery Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Bakery Segment

COVID-19 Impact on the Bakery Segment

Volume Forecast, Bakery Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis, Bakery Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Bakery Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Bakery Segment

Growth Opportunity 1: Bakery Segment Revamp For Post-COVID-19 HORECA

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Dairy Segment

Dairy Segmentation

Key Suppliers for Processed Dairy Products

Competitive Environment, Dairy Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Dairy Segment

COVID-19 Impact on the Dairy Segment

Volume Forecast, Dairy Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis, Dairy Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Dairy (Ambient)

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Dairy (Chilled)

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Dairy Segment

Growth Opportunity 1: Dairy Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Poultry Segment

Poultry Segmentation

Key Competitors for Poultry Products

Competitive Environment, Poultry Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Poultry Segment

COVID-19 Impact on the Poultry Segment

Volume Forecast, Poultry Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis, Poultry Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Poultry Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Poultry Segment

Growth Opportunity 1: Poultry Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Processed Meat Segment

Processed Meat Segmentation

Key Competitors for Processed Meat Products

Competitive Environment, Processed Meat Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Processed Meat Segment

COVID-19 Impact on the Processed Meat Segment

Volume Forecast, Processed Meat Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis, Processed Meat Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Processed Meat Segment

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Processed Meat Segment

Growth Opportunity 1: Processed Meat Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Red Meat Segment

Red Meat Segmentation

Key Suppliers for Red Meat Products

Competitive Environment, Red Meat Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Red Meat Segment

COVID-19 Impact on the Red Meat Segment

Volume Forecast, Red Meat Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis, Red Meat Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Red Meat Segment

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, Red Meat Segment

Growth Opportunity 1: Red Meat Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fruits & Vegetables Segment

Fruits & Vegetables Segmentation

Key Suppliers for Fruit & Vegetable Products

Competitive Environment, Fruits & Vegetables Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables Segment

COVID-19 Impact on the Fruits & Vegetables Segment

Volume Forecast, Fruits & Vegetables Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis, Fruits & Vegetables Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Fruits & Vegetables Segment

14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Fruits & Vegetables Segment

Growth Opportunity 1: Fruits & Vegetables Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA

15. Next Steps

