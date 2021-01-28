Saudi Arabia Hotel, Restaurant, Catering (HORECA) Market Report 2020: Bakery, Dairy, Poultry, Red Meat, Processed Meat, and Fruits and Vegetables Markets in the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Era
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolving Business Models Driving Growth of the KSA HORECA Market in the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report attempts to track the deviations between initial and current projections for key food categories in the pre- and post-COVID-19 era in the KSA region, highlighting the main industry metrics taken into consideration that are expected to affect the HORECA segment.
Global industries across the world have undergone a metamorphosis in terms of doing business. The F&B industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been no different. While overall industry estimates and projections have undergone minor shifts, the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Catering) segment categories, comprising establishments preparing and serving food and beverages, have taken a major hit. The publisher estimates that it will take between one and two years for F&B trends to return to normalcy within the HORECA segment.
The report covers the primary categories that dominate the F&B segment in the HORECA sector - Bakery, Dairy, Poultry, Red Meat, Processed Meat, and Fruits and Vegetables. The key goal of the report is to gauge the depth of impact and provide insights for key industry players to develop strategic initiatives for course correction and innovation in resuming growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the HORECA Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HORECA Market
- HORECA Market Scope of Analysis
- HORECA Market Segmentation by End User
- HORECA Market Segmentation by Product Category
- Key Competitors by Product Category, HORECA Market
- Key Growth Metrics by Category, HORECA Market
- Volume Forecast All Categories, HORECA Market
- Growth Drivers for the HORECA Market
- Growth Restraints for the HORECA Market
- COVID-19 Impact on the HORECA Market
- Forecast Assumptions by Product Categories, HORECA Market
- Volume Forecast by Product Categories, HORECA Market
- Analysis by Product Category, HORECA Market
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Category, HORECA Market
- Revenue Share by End User, HORECA Market
- Revenue Share Analysis by End User, HORECA Market
- Competitive Environment, Hotels Segment
- Competitive Environment, Restaurants Segment
- Competitive Environment, Catering Segment
- Volume Share by Product Category, HORECA Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Bakery Segment
- Bakery Segmentation
- Key Suppliers for Bakery Products
- Competitive Environment, Bakery Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Bakery Segment
- COVID-19 Impact on the Bakery Segment
- Volume Forecast, Bakery Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis, Bakery Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Bakery Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Bakery Segment
- Growth Opportunity 1: Bakery Segment Revamp For Post-COVID-19 HORECA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Dairy Segment
- Dairy Segmentation
- Key Suppliers for Processed Dairy Products
- Competitive Environment, Dairy Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Dairy Segment
- COVID-19 Impact on the Dairy Segment
- Volume Forecast, Dairy Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis, Dairy Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Dairy (Ambient)
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Dairy (Chilled)
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Dairy Segment
- Growth Opportunity 1: Dairy Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Poultry Segment
- Poultry Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Poultry Products
- Competitive Environment, Poultry Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Poultry Segment
- COVID-19 Impact on the Poultry Segment
- Volume Forecast, Poultry Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis, Poultry Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Poultry Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Poultry Segment
- Growth Opportunity 1: Poultry Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Processed Meat Segment
- Processed Meat Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Processed Meat Products
- Competitive Environment, Processed Meat Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Processed Meat Segment
- COVID-19 Impact on the Processed Meat Segment
- Volume Forecast, Processed Meat Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis, Processed Meat Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Processed Meat Segment
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Processed Meat Segment
- Growth Opportunity 1: Processed Meat Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Red Meat Segment
- Red Meat Segmentation
- Key Suppliers for Red Meat Products
- Competitive Environment, Red Meat Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Red Meat Segment
- COVID-19 Impact on the Red Meat Segment
- Volume Forecast, Red Meat Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis, Red Meat Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Red Meat Segment
12. Growth Opportunity Universe, Red Meat Segment
- Growth Opportunity 1: Red Meat Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
- Fruits & Vegetables Segmentation
- Key Suppliers for Fruit & Vegetable Products
- Competitive Environment, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables Segment
- COVID-19 Impact on the Fruits & Vegetables Segment
- Volume Forecast, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
- Growth Opportunity 1: Fruits & Vegetables Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
15. Next Steps
