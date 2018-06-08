Saudi Arabia HVAC Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 2.75 Billion

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Saudi Arabia HVAC Market By Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central HVAC Systems), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia HVAC Market is projected to surpass $ 2.75 billion by 2023 in Saudi Arabia, on account of growing construction activities in the country's residential as well as industrial sectors.
Extreme climatic conditions in Saudi Arabia, changing lifestyles and rising number of government initiatives towards restructuring the country's oil-dependent economy are expected to boost demand for HVAC systems in the country during the forecast period.
Growth in the market is also anticipated to be driven by increasing integration of HVAC systems in smart products and continuously rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems.
Saudi Arabia HVAC Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of HVAC market in Saudi Arabia:
- HVAC Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central HVAC Systems), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia HVAC market are
- Trane Inc.
- Johnson Control International Plc (Al Salem York)
- Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd.
- Gree Electrical Appliances Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC
- Midea Middle East
- Haier Saudi Arabia
- Hitachi Saudi Arabia, Ltd.
- Petra Engineering Industries Co.
- Heating and Air Conditioning Enterprises (HACE)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Classification & Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global HVAC Market Overview
6. Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Direct Expansion Systems Market Outlook
8. Saudi Arabia Central HVAC Systems Market Outlook
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Import & Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
