Saudi Arabia HVAC Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 2.75 Billion

Saudi Arabia HVAC Market is projected to surpass $ 2.75 billion by 2023 in Saudi Arabia, on account of growing construction activities in the country's residential as well as industrial sectors.

Extreme climatic conditions in Saudi Arabia, changing lifestyles and rising number of government initiatives towards restructuring the country's oil-dependent economy are expected to boost demand for HVAC systems in the country during the forecast period.

Growth in the market is also anticipated to be driven by increasing integration of HVAC systems in smart products and continuously rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Saudi Arabia HVAC Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of HVAC market in Saudi Arabia:

HVAC Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central HVAC Systems), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia HVAC market are



Trane Inc.

Johnson Control International Plc ( Al Salem York )

) 15.2.4. LG Shaker Co. Ltd.

Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd.

Gree Electrical Appliances Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC

Midea Middle East

Haier Saudi Arabia

Hitachi Saudi Arabia, Ltd.

Petra Engineering Industries Co.

Heating and Air Conditioning Enterprises (HACE)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Classification & Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global HVAC Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Direct Expansion Systems Market Outlook



8. Saudi Arabia Central HVAC Systems Market Outlook



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Import & Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



