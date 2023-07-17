Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis 2023-2028 - Increasing Focus on Digitalization Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (By Technology/Technique, Application, Product, End User), Size, Share, Major Deals, Key Players Analysis, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach US$ 1.176 billion by 2028.

Similar to other countries, Saudi Arabia is grappling with the challenges posed by infectious diseases such as HBV, TB, HCV, COVID-19, and HIV, along with various chronic diseases and cancer. In this scenario, in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) play a crucial role in the detection and monitoring of infectious and chronic diseases.

In-vitro diagnosis involves the collection, preparation, and testing of human samples using reagents, instruments, and systems to diagnose diseases and conditions. The robust growth of the Saudi Arabia IVD market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and the high burden of chronic and infectious diseases like diabetes, cancer, and COVID-19.

To bolster the healthcare sector, the Saudi Arabian government has undertaken several initiatives, including a planned investment of over US$ 65 billion under Vision 2030 to enhance the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, the government aims to privatize 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers by 2030 and embrace digital information systems to further improve the healthcare sector in the country.

Recent Developments

In April 2023 , Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, and bioMerieux SA teamed up to improve health outcomes globally by exploring selected opportunities to bring nanopore sequencing to the infectious disease diagnostics market.

, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, and bioMerieux SA teamed up to improve health outcomes globally by exploring selected opportunities to bring nanopore sequencing to the infectious disease diagnostics market. In December 2022 , bioMerieux announced the CE-marking of VIDAS KUBE , the next generation automated immunoassay system for the VIDAS range.

, bioMerieux announced the CE-marking of , the next generation automated immunoassay system for the VIDAS range. In July 2022 , DiaCarta Inc., a molecular diagnostics company announced that the company has received CE-IVD Mark for its newly developed QuantiVirus SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B test.

By Technique/Technology Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Takeaway

On technique/technology basis, Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry are the leading segment of the Saudi Arabia IVD market. In 2022, they contributed over 50 percent to the total Saudi Arabia IVD market.

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) holds the 3rd spot in the Saudi Arabia IVD market. The burden of diabetes in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach 7.5 million by 2045.

is expected to reach 7.5 million by 2045. Molecular Diagnostics accounts for double digit share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market, driven by increasing demand of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) products.

Hematology and Coagulation/Hemostasis segments are competing closely to grab maximum market share of the pie.

Point of Care Testing (POCT) market segment held least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

By Application Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Takeaway

On the basis of application, Infectious diseases and Diabetes are the leading segment of the Saudi Arabia IVD market. Together they contributed over 50 percent to the total Saudi Arabia IVD market.

The Saudi Government has set a goal to increase life expectancy from 75 to 80 years of age. This will be achieved primarily by addressing the disease burden of noncommunicable diseases in the country, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The oncology application segment of the Saudi Arabia IVD market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 100 Million by 2028.

by 2028. Autoimmune Diseases was responsible for single digit share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2022, while Nephrology held least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

By Product Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Takeaway

Reagents held largest share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

The instruments segment was responsible for nearly a quarter of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2022.

The software and services held least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

By End User Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Takeaway

Government Labs & Hospitals was responsible for lion's share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2022.

Private Labs & Hospitals contributed nearly a quarter to the overall Saudi Arabia IVD market.

Saudi Arabian government has set the target of privatizing 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers by 2030, under the Saudi Vision 2030 Plan.

Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Company Analysis

In 2022, Roche diagnostics division generated revenues worth US$ 19,708 Million .

. In the diagnostics business, Abbott will focus on driving sales growth from its Alinity suite of diagnostics instruments and its portfolio of rapid diagnostic testing system.

Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics revenue declined to US$ 4,763 Million in 2022, primarily driven by decrease in revenues of products addressing diagnosis of COVID-19.

Specialty Diagnostics revenue declined to in 2022, primarily driven by decrease in revenues of products addressing diagnosis of COVID-19. In May 2023 , Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of next-gen hematology analyzers: Atellica HEMA 570 Analyzer and the Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzer.

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Driving Factors

Government Initiatives Drives In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Increasing Focus on Digitalization of Healthcare Sector

Rising Incidence of Various Infectious and Chronic Diseases

Expanding Elderly Population Segment

Technology Advancement Spurring the IVD Market

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Challenges

Regulatory Requirements and Stringent Policies

Lack of Research Focus

Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting Diagnostic Tests

Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Players Analysis

Roche

Abbott

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Biomerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Nihon Kohden Corporation

This 263 Pages report with 72 Figures and 8 Tables has been analyzed from 10 View Points:

Saudi Arabia IVD Market and Forecast (2018 - 2028)

Saudi Arabia IVD Market Share and Forecast (2018 - 2028)

Saudi Arabia IVD Market & Forecast - By Technology/Technique (2018 - 2028)

Saudi Arabia IVD Market & Forecast - By Application (2018 - 2028)

Saudi Arabia IVD Market & Forecast - By Product (2018 - 2028)

Saudi Arabia IVD Market & Forecast - By End User (2018 - 2028)

Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Players Analysis (2014 - 2028)

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Major Deals

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Recent Developments

Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Industry Drivers & Challenges

By Technique/Technology - Saudi Arabia IVD Market and Forecast

Immunoassay

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Coagulation/Hemostasis

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostic

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Point of Care Testing (POCT)

Others

By Application - Saudi Arabia IVD Market and Forecast

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By Product - Saudi Arabia IVD Market and Forecast

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

By End User - Saudi Arabia IVD Market and Forecast

Government Labs & Hospitals

Private Labs & Hospitals

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9lyjd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets