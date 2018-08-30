Saudi Arabia Industrial Boilers Market 2014-2024F - Growing Demand for Refined Petroleum Products and Rising Steam Demand in Processing Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Industrial Boilers Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Capacit, by End-User, by Region, Services and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Industrial Boilers market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-24

Industrial boilers market is anticipated to register moderate growth during 2018-24 on account of growing demand for refined petroleum products and rising steam demand in processing industries. Diversification of economy would further boost the market for industrial boilers in pharmaceutical, chemical, textile, plastic and cement industry. Growing tourism and hospitality sector in the country would be the key factors that would spur the market for industrial boilers in Saudi Arabia.

Low capacity industrial boilers ranging from 0.5-10 tonnes/hr are expected to grow rapidly in the country due to their widespread applications across hospitality and food & beverage industries. Additionally, growing investor confidence and rise in government spending for infrastructure development are likely to propel the need for steam, which is used for various industrial operations, thus driving the market for industrial boilers in Saudi Arabia.

The report thoroughly covers Saudi Arabia industrial boilers market by capacity, type, fuel, end user and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.





