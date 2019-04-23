Saudi Arabia Launches 11 New Development Projects in Yemen's Hajjah Province

HAJJAH, Yemen, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has inaugurated new facilities in Midi District of the Hajjah Governorate of northwest Yemen. The program has established a new school, health center and water purification plant. In addition to these projects, SDRPY has provided Midi with new fishing vessels equipped with outboard motors, as well as a new maintenance facility for the boats. SDRPY has also provided residents with new electrical generators and filters for existing generators. The district received greenhouses, agricultural equipment, fertilizer, seed, water tanker-trucks, commercial vehicles, and lights for solar-powered street lamps. Finally, SDRPY has announced the full rehabilitation of the Midi coast guard station.