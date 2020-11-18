Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market 2020-2025 - Focus on Utilities, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market by Product Type (SLI, Stationary, Motive), by Construction Method, by Technology, by Application (Utilities, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Lead Acid Battery Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period

The Saudi Arabian Lead Acid Battery Market is driven by the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources. Additionally, stringent government policies & regulations pertaining to the greenhouse gases emissions and the type of batteries being used in the vehicles is further expected to propel the market through 2025.

Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, the growing popularity of lithium ion batteries can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabian Lead Acid Battery Market is segmented based on product type, construction method, technology, application, company, and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into SLI, stationery and motive. The SLI segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as long shelf life and reducing weight in vehicles.

This in turn increases the vehicle sales. Based on construction method, the market can be split into flooded and VRLA. The flooded segment is expected to dominate the market since these are widely used in diesel-electric submarines to power electric motors and nuclear submarines as an emergency power backup.

The major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Lead Acid Battery Market are Exide Technologies, ATLASBX Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Nipress PT, Leoch International Technology Ltd., CSB Battery Co. Ltd., Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, Johnson Controls International plc, Middle East Battery Company (MEBCO), C&D Technologies, MEA and others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

