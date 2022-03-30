Saudi Arabia Light Vehicle Leasing (PV & LCV) Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Light Commercial Vehicle Leasing for eCommerce & Digitalization for the Post-pandemic Era

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the leasing market across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments in the country.

It discusses the company car segment in detail and focuses on the development and the growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase and rental segments in the KSA. The analysis takes into account historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a 5-year outlook on the growth opportunities.

Vehicle leasing presents a solution for a growing number of challenges associated with an organization's mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk. Businesses need to focus on their core products and services and, therefore, outsource support activities related to mobility, ranging from fleet purchasing to remarketing.

Unless an expert team is on the job, each segment in the value chain can present problems, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free on-demand mobility, streamlines the residual value, and provides access to fleet after-service facilities and a host of other benefits. The increasing demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.

In addition to market data for new registrations and portfolios (PV and LCV), the study provides competitor data for the leading leasing and rental service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the operational leasing and rental segments for the base year (2020).



The evolution of the industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the macro-economic and geo-political situation of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and the surging growth in the used car market.

The study takes into account all these factors and provides a 360-degree understanding of the evolutionary trends of the leasing and rental space in the KSA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the KSA Light Vehicle Leasing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Research Scope and Definition

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Definitions

4. PESTLE Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

5. Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

Total Market and Company Car Analysis

Corporate Leasing

Private Leasing

Brand Class Segmentation, Light Vehicle Leasing

Rentals

6. Market Competition Analysis

Market Competition - Corporate Leasing and Rentals

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Flexibility in Fleet Utilization for Long-term Sustenance and Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Light Commercial Vehicle Leasing for eCommerce

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization for the Post-pandemic Era

