Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period with growth attributed to the entry of new online grocery platforms and a shift in consumer purchasing behavior.

Online grocery retailers provide consumers the flexibility to order items from home anywhere and anytime and get their groceries delivered at home without any hassle.

The online grocery segment is projected to outpace the rest of the e-retail sectors in Saudi Arabia over the next years as customers are increasingly turning to online grocery channels and 80% of shoppers continue to make repeated grocery purchases.

The quick commerce players are disrupting the Saudi Arabia online grocery market, generating high order volumes as they have offered a wide variety of products at competitive prices and improved customer shopping experience by way of delivery experience.

The growing availability of various high-quality products on the online platforms where consumers can even compare quantity, prices, and quality of offered items are driving the growth of Saudi Arabia online grocery market. Moreover, easier user interface applications, round-the-clock services, and exciting offers by the online grocery channels are further supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia online grocery market.



Based on product category, the market is further segmented into fresh foods, household products, packaged foods & beverages, personal care, and others. Packaged foods & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest market share in Saudi Arabia online grocery market, accounting for the increasing working population in the country.

Due to busy lifestyles, people are relying on online grocery platforms to fulfill their grocery requirements. The fresh food segment is expected to hold a significant share in Saudi Arabia's online grocery market due to the increased availability of fresh meat, fruits, vegetables, etc., to consumers on account of multiple market players entering into delivering fresh produce.



Nana Direct, Quix, Khodar & More, Lulu Hypermarket KSA, Noon, Talabat, Haseel, Shgardi, Jumlaty, Qava Shop, Freshvery, Mandarine, Suqiakum, ZAD, Qareeb Technology FZ-LLC are some of the major market players in the Saudi Arabia online grocery market.

The key players are focused on enhancing their value proposition of quick delivery and convenience to achieve a significant share in the Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market based on product category, platform, payment mode, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia online grocery delivery market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Preferred Distribution Channel for Grocery Purchase (Online Vs Offline)

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision for Online Channel

4.3. Challenges Faced During Grocery Purchase

4.4. Frequency of Online Grocery Purchase



5. Impact of COVID -19 on Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market



6. Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Category (Fresh Foods, Household Products, Packaged Foods & Beverages, Personal Care, Others)

6.2.2. By Platform (Mobile Application & Desktop Website)

6.2.3. By Mode of Payment (Pre Delivery Online Payment, Card on Delivery and Cash on Delivery)

6.2.4. By Region (Northern & Central, Southern, Eastern, Western)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map



7. Saudi Arabia Mobile Application Grocery Delivery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Category

7.2.2. By Mode of Payment



8. Saudi Arabia Desktop Website Grocery Delivery Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Category

8.2.2. By Mode of Payment



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Nana Direct

13.1.2. Quix

13.1.3. Khodar & More

13.1.4. Lulu Hypermarket KSA

13.1.5. Noon

13.1.6. Talabat

13.1.7. Haseel

13.1.8. Shgardi

13.1.9. Jumlaty

13.1.10. Qava Shop

13.1.11. Freshvery

13.1.12. Mandarine

13.1.13. Suqiakum

13.1.14. ZAD

13.1.15. Qareeb Technology FZ-LLC



14. Strategic Recommendations

