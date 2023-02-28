Saudi Arabia OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+, StarzPlay, Shahid VIP, & OSN

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sector.

Published in February 2023, this 13-page PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sector:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

Forecasts for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, StarzPlay, Shahid Plus and OSN

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments:

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

Forecasts for OSN, Mobily, beIN and Jawwy TV

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband hholds (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online rental revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revs (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

YouTube

Facebook/Instagram

Other

