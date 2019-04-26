Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market Report 2019-2025: Focus on United States, United Kingdom, India, Switzerland, Turkey, Germany, South Africa and Malaysia

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market, Tourist Numbers, Countries, and Purpose of Visit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant growth in the outbound tourism market including the number of trips and the total night spent across overseas. As per our study, the number of nights spent by Saudi tourist overseas was only 26 million nights in 2006, while they spent more than 250 million in 2015. The main reason for driving the night spent by Saudi Arabia in a foreign country is the lack of entertainment in the country.

Moreover, due to the swift advancement of smartphones and improved internet access has led to noteworthy development in tech-savvy customers in Saudi Arabia; most of them belong to Generation Z. With greater use of web-based social networking websites and ease of using online platforms, these types of customers prefer using internet booking websites. The Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism market expected to be more than USD 43 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

In terms of the destination of interest, Saudi tourists mostly stay within the Middle East countries only, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Jordan being the three most preferred destinations. However, the number of Saudi travelers is also willing to explore new destinations outside the Middle East, offering enormous opportunities for business outside the Middle East.

The number of outbound tourists from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been increasing year on year. The primary reason for driving the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market is vacation activities including relaxing, shopping and sightseeing. On the nature of tourist type, family travel is dominating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market. The family travel by Saudi Arabia tourist is substantially higher when compared to the world average.

Tourism Types: Holiday, Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE) & Others (Education, Medical Treatment)

Holiday segment is the most popular tourism segments among all other segments of Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism. The other 3 segments covered in the report are Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE) & Others (Education, Medical Treatment). This report offers a complete analysis of tourism type from different viewpoints such as market, visitor numbers, market share, visitor share etc by country wise.

Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visits: Turkey, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Malaysia are preferred destination by Saudi Tourists

In these reports, we have done the analysis for 10 destinations of Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism. Turkey, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Malaysia are some of the preferred destinations by Saudi Arabia tourists. In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of each country in terms of a number of Saudi Arabia tourist visit, market & forecast and number of associated factors that impacted Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism. The ten countries studied in the report are as follows: United States, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Turkey, and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market (Spending): United States, United Kingdom, India, Switzerland, Turkey, Germany, and Malaysia are some of the countries receiving large Tourism Receipt (Spending) from Saudi Arabia.

This report covers various share analysis of Saudi Arabia outbound tourism like Saudi Arabia outbound visitor market share & forecast by country, Saudi Arabia outbound tourist market share by tourism type (Holiday, VFR, MICE & Others). Ten countries tourism receipts from Saudi Arabia studied in the report are as follows: United States, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Turkey, and South Africa.

Tourism Types Covered in this report

All countries have been analyzed with consideration of following key travel segments

Holiday Tourists Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Business (MICE) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Others Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism

4.1 Tourists Market

4.2 Tourists Numbers



5. Tourists Share - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism

5.1 Tourists Share by Countries

5.2 Tourists Share by Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism



6. Tourist Market Share - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism

6.1 Market Share by Countries - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism

6.2 Market Share by Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism



7. United States

7.1 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourist Visitors

7.2 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Visit to the United States

7.2.1 Holiday

7.2.2 Business (MICE)

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market (Spending)

7.4 By Purpose - Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourists Market (Spending) in the United States

7.4.1 Holiday

7.4.2 Business

7.4.3 Others



8. United Kingdom



9. Germany



10. Switzerland



11. India



12. Australia



13. Singapore



14. Turkey



15. South Africa



16. Malaysia



17. Growth Drivers

17.1 Rising Socio-Economic Aspirations

17.2 The information effect: A profusion of information, online and through social media, will empower travelers

17.3 Higher spending makes Saudi Arabia a lucrative region for outbound tourism



18. Challenges

18.1 Unemployment

18.2 Resource-based economy



19. Conclusion



