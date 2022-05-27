Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market Report 2022-2027: Focus on South Africa, India, United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market, Tourist Numbers, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market was US$ 10.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to generate US$ 25.49 Billion from international tourist arrivals in 2027

Year after year, the number of outbound tourists from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has increased. Many younger travellers are motivated to visit a destination on their bucket list.

Furthermore, the critical factor driving the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market Size is the purpose of the visit, such as holiday activities, visiting friends and relatives, and business. Furthermore, interest in nature-based, off-season, and sustainable travel has increased, providing new opportunities to attract travellers and bolstering the Saudi Arabian outbound tourism industry.



Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.28% from 2021 to 2027

While domestic and intra-Saudi Arabian travel is becoming more popular, the analysis focuses primarily on Saudi Arabians traveling long-haul to South Africa, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates is the top source market for outbound tourism in Saudi Arabia, followed by Switzerland and Turkey. Furthermore, many Saudi travellers are willing to travel to new areas outside the Middle East, creating significant commercial prospects.



How has COVID-19 Impacted the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market

2020 has turned out to be a catastrophic year for Saudi Arabia's outbound tourism due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. When the first infection was discovered in Saudi Arabia in January 2020, it had a significant impact. Saudi Arabia resorted to total lockdowns in response. This had a devastating effect on the outbound tourism market, with numbers plummeting.



The number of flights departing Saudi Arabia reached an all-time low in April and May 2020. While the number of trips increased slightly in the summer and autumn of 2020, travellers were still severely limited. This was anticipated to change in 2021.

However, in Saudi Arabia, the tourism industry has recovered following an increase in vaccination rates and a reduction in anti-terrorist measures.



