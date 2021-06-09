Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 900 Million by the year ending 2025: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The demand for the pharmaceutical products increased in Saudi Arabia during the COVID pandemic but due to the restrictions on travel & trade the market witnessed delayed deliveries

during the COVID pandemic but due to the restrictions on travel & trade the market witnessed delayed deliveries The freight forwarding market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.4% and the warehousing market with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025F

Local manufacturing of pharma products is leading to an increased demand for the logistics services in Saudi Arabia

Saudi's Vision 2030 & National Transformation Program (NTP): The Government of Saudi Arabia seeks to expand the private sector's role in providing healthcare services under Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program. Vision 2030 & National Transformation Program (NTP) include plans to expand the privatization of government services, incorporate health IT and digital records, double the number of qualified Saudi nurses by 2020, and increase the number of licensed medical facilities from 40 to 100 by 2020. The Kingdom is focusing on developing new sources of competitiveness to meet its goal of substituting imports in critical segments to avoid potential shortages. It aims to increase the local cluster value add while also transitioning into more complex products with the objective of becoming a leading manufacturer and innovator in the MENA region.

Infrastructure and Technological advancements in transportation and warehousing segments: Government of KSA is taking initiatives for development of economic zones and logistics centers to accommodate the increasing demand of freight forwarding owning to economic diversification & Vision 2030. KSA government aims to aggressively drive and position 50 islands and 100 miles of Red Sea as a global tourist destination. Expansion of Red Sea corridor in Jeddah, the minerals hub in Yanbu, King Abdullah port and NEOM project are also expected to drive the freight forwarding industry.

Government Investment: Saudi Arabian government is investing to improve its port infrastructure that envisages using innovative technological solutions to also automate processes & activities. Companies have started adopting technologies such as WMS, RFID and others to have an edge over other players in the logistics industry.

The report titled "Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook to 2025: Driven by rising demand for a variety of drugs as a result of increasing cases of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases" by Ken Research suggested that the pharma logistics market is further expected to grow in the near future as pharma companies have started manufacturing or assembling the pharma products within the country. The rising demand for a variety of drugs as a result of increasing cases of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases is also a crucial factor that will drive the market growth. Pharma Sales is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR till 2025, signaling increasing pharmaceutical imports and production. The government is also diverting the funds towards creating a robust healthcare infrastructure by building new hospitals which would further lead to an increase in the demand for the logistics services. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 10.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2019-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in KSA Pharma Logistics Market:-

By Service Mix

Freight Forwarding



Warehousing



Value Added Services

KSA Pharma Freight Forwarding Market

By Mode of Freight



Road Freight





Air Freight





Sea Freigh



By Type of Transport



Domestic Freight





International Freight



By 3PL & Integrated Logistics



3PL Logistics





Integrated Logistics



By Type of Delivery



Normal Delivery





Express Delivery



By Flow Corridor



Middle East





European Countries





Asian Countries





Others ( North America , South America & Africa Region)

, & Africa Region) KSA Pharma Warehousing Market

By 3PL & Integrated Logistics



3PL Logistics





Integrated Logistics



By Cities



Jeddah





Riyadh





Dammam





Others

By Type of Warehouse

Ambient



Cold Storage

Key Target Audience:-

International Domestic Freight Forwarders

Warehousing Companies

Logistics Companies

Logistics Consultants

Pharmaceutical Dealers and Distributors

Ministry of Health

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2014-2019

2014-2019 Forecast Period: 2019–2025

Companies Covered:-

Mosanada Logistics

Oriental Commercial & Shipping Co.

Hala Shipping Services

Gulf System

Abdui Global

Four Winds

KWE Transport

Arabian Transport Co.

SITCO Logistics

Takhzeen Logistics

Agility Logistics

BAFCO International

Wolf Transport

GAC Logistics

JAS Logistics

3 Camel Logistics

Motion Supply Chain

Uniworld Logistics

NTF Logistics

Kerry Logistics

Kamer Logistics

Tranzone Logistics

Starlinks

RIADCO Logistics

Pharma Companies Covered:

Pfizer

Jamjoom Pharma

GSK

Hikma Pharma

Saja Pharma (Tamer Group)

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Saudi Arabia Overview and Major Economic & Logistics Zones

Healthcare Infrastructure

Government Initiatives

Economic zones in Saudi Arabia

Logistics Parks in Saudi Arabia

Cross Comparison of Pharma Logistics Market with GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Clusters

End-User Analysis (Pharma)

Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market

Saudi Arabia Pharma Freight Forwarding Market

Saudi Arabia Pharma Warehousing Market

Industry Analysis (SWOT Analysis, Trade Scenario, Regulations for Import & Export)

Covid-19 Impact on the Pharma Logistics Market

Comparative Landscape – KSA Pharma Logistics Market

Comparative Landscape in Saudi Arabia Pharma Market

Pharma Market Recommendations / Success Factors

Research Methodology

Appendix

Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market

Warehousing Automation in Saudi Arabia

Transport Infrastructure Saudi Arabia

Seaport Operations Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Islamic Port Saudi Arabia

King Abdul Aziz Port Saudi Arabia

Maritime Network Saudi Arabia

Yanbu Commercial Port Saudi Arabia

King Fahad Industrial Port Yanbu Saudi Arabia

Jubail Commercial Port Saudi Arabia

Ras Al-Khair Port Saudi Arabia

Dhiba Port Saudi Arabia

Jizan Port Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Cargo Logistics

King Abdullah Economic City KSA

Knowledge Economic City KSA

Pharma Logistics Revenue Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Pharma Companies

Saudi Arabia API Manufacturing Companies

Saudi Arabia Overall Logistics Revenue

Expansion of Industrial Cities Saudi Arabia

Non-Oil Manufacturing Saudi Arabia

Pharma Market in Saudi Arabia

Modern Logistics Hub Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Supply Chain Network

Leading Export Categories Saudi Arabia

Leading Import Categories Saudi Arabia

New Cargo Facilities Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Pharma Freight Forwarding Market

International Freight Saudi Arabia

Pharma Freight Saudi Arabia

Road Freight Saudi Arabia

Sea Freight Saudi Arabia

Air Freight Saudi Arabia

Rail Freight Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Key Flow Corridors

Saudi Arabia Freight Forwarders

Saudi Arabia Trucking Industry

KSA Pharma Freight Forwarding Revenue

Airport Expansion Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Industrial Production

Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Development of KSA Logistics Infrastructure

COVID Impact KSA Pharma Freight Forwarding Market

Pharma Warehousing Revenue Saudi Arabia

Ambient Warehouses Saudi Arabia

Cold Storages Saudi Arabis

Container Freight Saudi Arabia

Inland Container Depots Saudi Arabia

Warehousing End User Demand Saudi Arabia

Real Estate Companies in KSA Warehousing

Captive Companies in KSA Warehousing

Logistics Companies in KSA Warehousing

Total Warehousing Space Saudi Arabia

Pharma Normal Delivery Saudi Arabia

Pharma Express Delivery Saudi Arabia

Warehousing Price Saudi Arabia

Warehousing Occupancy Rate Saudi Arabia

Logistics and Distribution Centers Saudi Arabia

Robotic Automation KSA Warehousing

COVID Impact on Saudi Warehousing Market

COVID Impact on Pharma Warehousing in KSA

Number of Containers Imported in Saudi Arabia

Air Shipments Saudi Arabia

Container Load Dominance in Saudi Arabia

Container Yard Model in Dammam

Container Yard Model in Riyadh

Transhipment Restrictions in Saudi Arabia

Logistics Companies in Saudi Arabia

Logistics Companies Fleet Size Saudi Arabia

Logistics Companies Fleet Type Saudi Arabia

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue)

The market showcased a volatile growth trajectory. Dry logistics revenue declined at a CAGR of single digit CAGR during 2015-2019 due to oil price shock further leading to an economic slowdown during 2016-2017 period. Saudi Arabia is located at the crossroads of significant international trade route that connects Asia, Europe and Africa. This strategic location provides the Kingdom with a unique advantage over other nations thus, enabling it to become a leading regional logistics hub. In April of 2016, Saudi Arabia announced its Vision 2030 which includes transforming the Kingdom into a preferred logistics hub. It is making continuous efforts to make imports and exports processes more streamlined. Additionally, government is restructuring the regulations and structures logistics sector government and opening the way for market liberalization and private sector participation. Expansion of industrial cities continues to offer opportunities for foreign investors towards developing the non-oil manufacturing base, warehousing & logistics segments. For instance, Pfizer opened a manufacturing facility in the King Abdullah Economic City in the year 2017. Non-oil manufacturing growth is facilitated by launch of National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in Jan 2019 by KSA government. Various companies are investing in Special bulk trucks and heavy lift movements to diversify their Revenue streams and Operations. For instance, Bahri launched new dry-bulk carrier 'Sara' & increased their total fleet of dry-bulk carriers to 6 ships in KSA.

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road , Sea and Air Freight Forwarding; Domestic and International Freight, Major Flow Corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, CFS / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users (Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express & Parcel Market , and, E-commerce Logistics

UAE logistics and warehousing market is on strong and sustainable growth trajectory. The economy has faced volatility in 2013-2019 owning to increasing foreign direct investments, increase investments in infrastructures, negative repercussions of global economic slowdown, 100% ownership in certain sectors and fall in oil prices. Foreign Direct investments in 2016-2018 is estimated to be USD 139 Billion leading to total foreign direct investments of USD 139 Billion in UAE. Government of UAE has consistently taken initiatives to reduce dependence on oil exports due to falling prices. Various government initiatives such as EXPO 2020, Dubai Vision 2020 , Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and flexible rules and regulations have been taken up to promote economic diversification of the economy.

Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 (Sixth Edition)– By Sea, Land, and Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold chain market (Cold transportation and Cold storages)

Philippines Logistics Market has witnessed an average CAGR during 2014-19 due to favorable laws from CTAP, Investments in Bridges to promote Inter-island transportation through RORO, and development of ports both by the government and with Public-Private Partnerships. The Current logistics cost comprise 27.16 % of sales in the Philippines which is very high in comparison to other SEA countries. The influx of foreign players, increasing consolidation, Green freight policies by the Government, and investing in innovative technologies has stimulated the growth in the market.

Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and Rising demand for Cold Storage Space

The Australian Logistics Market was observed to be in a growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, a growing number of foreign companies, and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The Australia Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 4.6% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, e-commerce, and cold chain facilities in Australia. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by warehousing and courier & parcel activities. Value-Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in Australia.

Competitive Landscape of Top 8 Indonesia E-Commerce Logistics Companies and Leading 5 E-Commerce Marketplace Platform: Basis GMV, GMV Split, Order Volume, Shipment Profile, Logistics Cost, Network, Fleets and Customer Profiles

The competition in the E-Commerce Logistics space in Indonesia is moderately concentrated whereby major 4-5 companies hold the majority of the share in the market. The major e-commerce logistics companies include Lazada express, JNE, J&T, Sicepat, Ninja Express, Wahana Express, Lion Parcel, Tiki, First logistics, and few others. The E-Commerce market is also moderately fragmented as the majority of the market share is composed by the top 5-6 players. Fleet size, clientele, no. of delivery centers, number of orders, value-added services, price, delivery time are the key competing parameters for the e-commerce logistics providers.

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+91-9015378249

SOURCE Ken Research