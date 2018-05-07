Saudi Arabia plans to procure during 2017-2020 as much as $90B of Homeland Security & Public Safety related products and services

The recent turmoil in the Arab world, the ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen and the Iranian driven Sunni-Shi'ah divide in the Kingdom, are forcing the royal family of Saudi Arabia to make crucial decisions regarding their homeland security and public safety organizations and spending. The fact that the Saudi government has over $600 billion of petrodollars reserves at its disposal, coupled with their "whatever it takes" policy in regards to homeland security and public safety, has placed them as the global leader in homeland security & public safety market size per capita.

The Saudi Arabia Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022 consists of 270 pages, 58 tables and 76 figures. The Saudi Arabia Homeland Security and Public Safety Market report covers 10 vertical, 11 technology and 5 revenue source markets, offering for each of its 168 submarkets 2015-2016 data and assessments and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

Questions answered in this report include:

What will the Saudi market size and trends be during 2017-2022?

Which are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

Who are the competitors?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the Saudi customers looking for?

What are the Saudi technology & services trends?

What are the challenges to Saudi market penetration & growth?

The report focuses on the Saudi Arabia market, which is a part of the global homeland security and public safety market. Other reports that include counter terror and public safety components are:

Explore more Homeland Security and Public Safety reports at: https://homelandsecurityresearch.com/reports/

