Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market to Grow at 19.66% During 2026-32, Propelled by Expanding On-Demand Retail Ecosystem and Digital Infrastructure- MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent analysis by Markntel Advisors, the Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by rising consumer preference for instant product availability, advanced logistics networks, and growing app-based retail penetration. The nation's young, tech-savvy population, coupled with high smartphone and internet penetration, is propelling the surge in on-demand delivery services, particularly in sectors like groceries, electronics, and personal care. Additionally, rapid urbanization and evolving retail models under Saudi Vision 2030 are fueling investments in last-mile delivery infrastructure and dark store expansion to serve consumers within 30–60 minutes.

The Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market size is valued at around USD 293 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1029 million by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 19.66% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32. Rapid technological integration, coupled with growing industry collaborations, is propelling the quick commerce sector's expansion in Saudi Arabia. Key players are actively introducing automated delivery systems, dark-store networks, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their fulfillment capabilities and enhance consumer convenience. The deployment of AI-driven tools for inventory optimization, route efficiency, and real-time tracking further supports the sector's transformation. Moreover, initiatives by emerging startups and regional expansions by global quick commerce players are creating a competitive yet innovative ecosystem that drives long-term market scalability.

For instance, in July 2025, Jahez, in partnership with ROSHN Group, launched Saudi Arabia's first commercial autonomous food delivery service at the ROSHN Front Business District in Riyadh. This initiative employs five self-driving robots equipped with more than 20 sensors and six cameras to ensure safe navigation and timely deliveries. The project aims to improve delivery efficiency, minimize human dependency, and lower carbon emissions across the district.

Likewise, in June 2025, Egypt-based quick commerce firm Rabbit established operations in Riyadh, developing a dark store network that already covers 50% of the city since its launch in early 2024. The company plans to expand into multiple Saudi cities by 2027 and is targeting 20 million item deliveries by 2026. This growing regional presence demonstrates the rising appeal of Saudi Arabia's on-demand retail infrastructure for international players seeking growth opportunities across the Gulf region.

These company initiatives, centered on automation, localization, and sustainable delivery solutions, are expected to significantly contribute to the market's strong growth trajectory.

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Key Takeaways

Historical Years: 2021–24

Base Year: 2025



Forecast Years: 2026–32



Market Value in 2025: USD 293 Million



Market Value by 2032: USD 1029 Million



CAGR (2026–32): 19.66%



Prominent Region: Northern & Central Saudi Arabia



Leading Product Category: Grocery and Staples Delivery



Dominating End User: Individual Consumers

What is the Role of AI in Revolutionizing Quick Commerce Adoption?

AI is fundamentally transforming the quick commerce industry in Saudi Arabia through tangible, technology-driven applications that directly impact business operations. Leading e-commerce companies are utilizing AI-powered demand prediction models that analyze historical purchasing data alongside local factors such as events, weather, and traffic patterns. This enables platforms to stock hyperlocal dark stores with the right inventory, ensuring faster fulfillment and significantly reducing waste and lost sales. For example, during high-demand periods like Ramadan, these AI models can scale inventory and operations in dense urban centers like Riyadh, preventing stockouts while managing surplus efficiently.

In delivery operations, AI-driven fleet management systems optimize route sequencing and dynamically adjust to real-time conditions such as traffic congestion or weather disruptions. This has led to reductions of 30-40% in delivery times and operational expenses. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is pioneering autonomous food delivery with companies like Jahez deploying self-driving robots equipped with sophisticated sensors and AI navigation, enabling safe, reliable delivery service within urban business districts while reducing carbon emissions.

AI also enables dynamic pricing strategies that automatically adjust product and delivery fees based on inventory, demand fluctuations, and competitive activity, thereby protecting profit margins without deterring customers. Machine learning algorithms facilitate automated discounting for items nearing expiration, which helps minimize waste in quick commerce dark stores. Further, AI-powered chatbots and conversational agents integrated into popular messaging apps guide customers through ordering, personalized recommendations, and after-sale support, boosting engagement and loyalty.

These innovations indicate AI adoption in Saudi Arabia's quick commerce sector is advanced and practical, with significant benefits realized through hyperlocal inventory management, autonomous delivery, dynamic pricing, personalized customer interaction, and automated fleet control. This positions the market as a regional leader in applying AI for retail speed, efficiency, and consumer satisfaction.

What Are the Key Factors Acting as Positive Catalysts for the Growth of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market?

Rapid Urbanization and Digital Connectivity

Saudi Arabia boasts a 99% internet penetration rate and 96% smartphone adoption as of 2024, creating an extensive digital consumer base ready for on-demand services. The Kingdom's highly urbanized population centers like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam exhibit strong mobile shopping trends supported by 5G networks covering approximately 78% of the population. These connectivity factors enable instant ordering and expanded quick commerce service reach not only in tier-1 cities but increasingly in smaller urban areas as well.

Vision 2030 and Infrastructure Investments

The government's Vision 2030 initiative channels over USD 30 billion into fostering a knowledge-based and digital economy. Programs under this framework accelerate the growth of logistics infrastructure, such as micro-fulfillment centers and dark stores, which are crucial for quick commerce. For example, BinDawood Holding's USD 390 million investment in micro-fulfillment hubs facilitates inventory placement close to consumers, reducing delivery times and improving fulfillment reliability.

Demographic Shifts and Consumer Behavior

Youth and workforce participation trends drive demand for quick commerce. Nearly 60% of the Saudi population is under 30 years old, with a growing female workforce participation rate at around 35%. These digitally native, convenience-seeking consumers favor fast, mobile-first shopping experiences, stimulating frequent usage of quick commerce platforms.

Hygiene and Contactless Delivery Preferences

Consumer awareness for hygienic, contactless delivery surged post-pandemic, with over 70% of Saudis preferring these safer options. This trend reinforces the demand for rapid, reliable last-mile delivery services and encourages investment in autonomous delivery pilot programs and innovative packaging solutions.

Government Support for Cold-Chain Logistics

Subsidized grants covering up to 75% of capital expenses help SMEs develop efficient cold-chain warehousing, particularly in industrial zones. This support decreases perishables spoilage rates dramatically (from 15% to 3% in some cooperatives), improving product availability and customer satisfaction in fresh categories, which leads to higher average basket sizes.

Labor Reforms and Autonomous Delivery Innovations

Expanded 24-hour labor regulations in major metropolitan areas facilitate longer operating hours for delivery services. Autonomous delivery pilot programs, such as Jahez's robot deployments in Riyadh, improve operational capacity and serve as proof-of-concept for scalable and innovative logistics models.

Together, these well-documented factors create a fertile environment for Saudi Arabia quick commerce sector, enabling the market to achieve a robust growth in coming years.

What are the Key Challenges Impacting Market Growth?

High Operational and Logistics Costs

Maintaining profitability in Saudi Arabia's quick commerce sector is difficult due to substantial operational expenses. The model requires significant investment in establishing and running dark stores, micro-fulfilment centers, and a round-the-clock delivery fleet. Furthermore, the cost to maintain real-time inventory systems and ensure proximity to customers adds to overhead. Expanding service beyond major urban centers faces hurdles from lower order densities and higher per-delivery costs, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Rising fuel prices, increasing rider wages, vehicle maintenance, and insurance premiums further exacerbate cost pressures, often resulting in many platforms operating at a loss during early scaling phases. Only operators with high order volumes and technology-optimized logistics tend to sustain profit margins.

Fragmented Addressing and Delivery Challenges Outside Major Cities

Despite Saudi Arabia's National Address System, many secondary municipalities and smaller cities lack precise geolocation data, leading to frequent failed or delayed deliveries. This fragmented addressing system necessitates costly manual customer validation and follow-up, which adds soft operational expenses and hampers efficiency. Additionally, inaccurate or incomplete addresses create problems for autonomous delivery solutions reliant on AI navigation and precise waypoints. These challenges restrict market penetration and service consistency outside tier-1 urban areas, slowing overall growth across the Kingdom's geographically dispersed population.

These challenges stand out as critical barriers that market players must strategically navigate to unlock the full growth potential of Saudi Arabia quick commerce industry.

Leading Companies in the Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

The competitive ecosystem consists of major quick commerce players focusing on service innovation, strategic partnerships, and AI integration. Some of the key participants include:

Talabat.com,

HungerStation (Delivery Hero SE),

JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL,

Nana Direct,

Mrsool,

Rabbit Mobility Saudi Arabia,

ToYou Delivery App,

Mistore (Mihnati Store),

Sary Technologies,

Jazlah App,

Qareeb Delivery Services,

Carrefour Saudi Arabia,

Souq.com,

Fordeal,

Foodics,

Munchbox, and others

Segmentation Analysis of the Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

The report provides an analysis of the prominent segments within the market.

By Product Category: Grocery & Staples, Snacks & Beverages, Fresh Produce & Dairy, Personal Care & OTC Pharma, Home & Cleaning Supplies, Electronics & Accessories, Pet Care, Flowers & Gifts, Others

Grocery & Staples, Snacks & Beverages, Fresh Produce & Dairy, Personal Care & OTC Pharma, Home & Cleaning Supplies, Electronics & Accessories, Pet Care, Flowers & Gifts, Others By Delivery Time Promise: Under 10 Minutes, 11–30 Minutes, 31–60 Minutes

Under 10 Minutes, 11–30 Minutes, 31–60 Minutes By Distribution Channel: App-Based Platforms, Web-Based Platforms, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty & Convenience Stores, Online Grocery Delivery

App-Based Platforms, Web-Based Platforms, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty & Convenience Stores, Online Grocery Delivery By End User: Individual Consumers, Small Businesses, Corporates, Government Entities) and others

Individual Consumers, Small Businesses, Corporates, Government Entities) and others By Region: Western Saudi Arabia, Northern & Central Saud Arabia, Eastern Province, Southern Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Saudi Arabia

