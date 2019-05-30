Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia smart lighting market is experiencing strong growth. Smart-lighting is a technology designed for the efficient use of light resources through power saving fixtures with automated controls. This enables the consumer to alter ambient lighting according to the occupancy and availability of daylight.

Smart-lighting products have applications in commercial, industrial and residential sectors and consist of a wall keypad and touchscreen panel that can be remotely accessed through voice command or a smartphone application. Smart lighting units use intelligent management systems to control the lights, benefitting consumers through lowered energy consumption and other economic and environmental benefits. Apart from being energy efficient, smart lighting systems provide a greater sense of security to the consumers as well. The user is also able to remotely switch on/off the house lights, giving an impression that the house is occupied.



The country's increasing requirements for energy efficient lighting systems due to rising industrialization is among the key factors driving the Saudi Arabia smart lighting market. Moreover, factors such as increasing population, growth in the real estate sector and rising levels of urbanization are also creating a positive impact on the demand of smart lighting technology across the residential and commercial sectors. The Saudi Arabian government is also emphasizing on the adoption of smart lighting systems throughout the region in order to balance the rising energy demands and reduce operational costs.



Moreover, the availability of various functionality in smart lighting technology such as sensors that can determine the occupancy of a room or a street and accordingly dim or turn off the lights, further adds to the convenience of the consumer.



Additionally, acting on the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud's Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia will be modernizing the infrastructure for various municipalities in the coming years. This includes the development of the Makkah and Riyadh Metro systems and an expansion to the King Abdulaziz International Airport, which are based on the smart lighting technology.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the Saudi Arabia smart lighting market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Saudi Arabia smart lightning market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Saudi Arabia smart lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

smart lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets in the Saudi Arabia smart lighting industry?

smart lighting industry? What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the light source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Saudi Arabia smart lighting industry?

smart lighting industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Saudi Arabia smart lightning industry?

smart lightning industry? What is the structure of the Saudi Arabia smart lightning industry and who are the key players?

smart lightning industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the Saudi Arabia smart lighting industry?

smart lighting industry? What are the profit margins in the Saudi Arabia smart lighting industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Offering

5.4 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Installation Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Light Source

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Product Development

5.10.3 Raw Material/Component Providers

5.10.4 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)

5.10.5 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators

5.10.6 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.7 End Users

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 PESTEL Analysis

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Lights and Luminaires

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.2 Lighting Controls

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.3.2.1 Design and Engineering

6.3.2.2 Installation

6.3.2.3 Post-Installation

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

7.1 Wired Technology

7.2 Wireless Technology



8 Market Breakup by Installation Type

8.1 New Installation

8.2 Retrofit Installation



9 Market Breakup by Light Source

9.1 LED Lamps

9.2 Fluorescent Lamps

9.3 Compact Fluorescent Lamps

9.4 High Intensity Discharge Lamps

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Commercial

10.2 Residential

10.3 Public Infrastructure

10.4 Others



11 Government Regulations



12 Strategic Recommendations



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axgvvy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

