Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $4.48 Billion Market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Social commerce industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 32.4% on annual basis to reach US$1.38 billion in 2023.
The social commerce industry in Saudi Arabia is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 26.6% expected between 2023 and 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce is set to surge from US$1.38 billion in 2023 to a staggering US$4.48 billion by 2028.
This report offers an extensive, data-centric analysis of the social commerce landscape, encompassing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. With an expansive set of over 50 KPIs specific to Saudi Arabia, the report delivers a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic social commerce market, including its size, forecast, and market share statistics.
By delving deep into the social commerce market dynamics, this report provides valuable insights into emerging opportunities and key trends, spanning from 2019 to 2028. It further offers a nuanced understanding of opportunities across various end-use sectors, enabling businesses to tailor their strategies to target specific growth segments.
Additionally, by assessing market-specific trends, drivers, and risks, organizations can develop precise and effective social commerce strategies to navigate this evolving industry landscape.
Scope
Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
