Saudi Arabia-Socioeconomic Transformation Report 2023: Growth Conditions and Key Policies to 2030

This research service provides a snapshot of the Saudi Arabian economy by examining the country's growth conditions and key policies.
This study provides key insights into the country's macroeconomic trends and industry prospects in the oil and non-oil sectors, including emerging growth areas. It offers an in-depth analysis of the Mega Trends influencing the country's socioeconomic landscape and examines the impact of policy initiatives on different sectors.
Following a steep economic contraction in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia recorded a rebound of around 8.7% in 2022.
Robust growth in non-oil sectors such as manufacturing, transport, government services, and construction accelerated investments into giga projects, with the country's economic transformation initiative being the main growth driver. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative and policies to reduce dependence on its oil sector indicate significant changes in the country's economy.
International factors, such as rapidly changing geopolitical scenarios and elevated inflation and interest rates, and domestic factors, such as the Saudization policies and growing public finances, will influence the growth trajectory of Saudi Arabia over the medium and long term.
A significant part of the global economy, the country is expected to emerge as a diversified investment and employment generator over the next decade, with business reforms and widespread localization building capacity in sectors such as green energy, tourism, real estate, and automotive.
The study concludes by identifying industry-specific growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the country for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are Saudi Arabia's investment and growth prospects?
- How will Saudi Arabia's growth prospects influence the domestic labor market and external trade sectors?
- What are the key growth drivers and growth areas for the Vision 2030 initiative?
- Which policy measures will drive major growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia? How can they be leveraged?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Saudi Arabia's Economy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Saudi Arabia's Economic Environment - An Overview
- Key Economic Metrics - Saudi Arabia
- Growth Drivers - Saudi Arabia
- Growth Restraints - Saudi Arabia
2 Saudi Arabia - Economic Environment
- 2030 GDP Growth Outlook
- 2030 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Outlook
- 2030 Labor Market Outlook
- 2030 Trade Environment
- Vision 2030 - Growth Drivers, Areas, and Impact Analysis
3 Saudi Arabia - Sector Outlook
- 2030 Oil Sector Outlook
- 2030 Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Sectors' Outlook
- Primary, Secondary, & Tertiary Sectors 2030 Macroeconomic Opportunities
4 Saudi Arabia - Industry Outlook
- Transport & Logistics - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
- Transport & Logistics - Industry Mega Trends
- EVs - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
- EVs - Industry Mega Trends
- Renewable Energy - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
- Renewable Energy - Industry Mega Trends
- Tourism - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
- Tourism - Industry Mega Trends
- Healthcare - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
- Healthcare - Industry Mega Trends
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - 2030 Carbon Neutrality Targets and Sustainability Policies to Accelerate Green Energy Transition
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Manufacturing Localization to Boost Multi-sector Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Mega Projects and Favorable Demographics to Support Real Estate and Transport Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Digitalization to Spur Multi-sectoral Transformation and Industry Competitiveness
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Buoyant Consumer Spending and Rapidly Improving Connectivity to Bolster Tourism
