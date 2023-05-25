Saudi Arabia-Socioeconomic Transformation Report 2023: Growth Conditions and Key Policies to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 May, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia-Socioeconomic Transformation and Growth Drivers, 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a snapshot of the Saudi Arabian economy by examining the country's growth conditions and key policies.

This study provides key insights into the country's macroeconomic trends and industry prospects in the oil and non-oil sectors, including emerging growth areas. It offers an in-depth analysis of the Mega Trends influencing the country's socioeconomic landscape and examines the impact of policy initiatives on different sectors.

Following a steep economic contraction in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia recorded a rebound of around 8.7% in 2022.

Robust growth in non-oil sectors such as manufacturing, transport, government services, and construction accelerated investments into giga projects, with the country's economic transformation initiative being the main growth driver. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative and policies to reduce dependence on its oil sector indicate significant changes in the country's economy.

International factors, such as rapidly changing geopolitical scenarios and elevated inflation and interest rates, and domestic factors, such as the Saudization policies and growing public finances, will influence the growth trajectory of Saudi Arabia over the medium and long term.

A significant part of the global economy, the country is expected to emerge as a diversified investment and employment generator over the next decade, with business reforms and widespread localization building capacity in sectors such as green energy, tourism, real estate, and automotive.

The study concludes by identifying industry-specific growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the country for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are Saudi Arabia's investment and growth prospects?
  • How will Saudi Arabia's growth prospects influence the domestic labor market and external trade sectors?
  • What are the key growth drivers and growth areas for the Vision 2030 initiative?
  • Which policy measures will drive major growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia? How can they be leveraged?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Saudi Arabia's Economy
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Saudi Arabia's Economic Environment - An Overview
  • Key Economic Metrics - Saudi Arabia
  • Growth Drivers - Saudi Arabia
  • Growth Restraints - Saudi Arabia

2 Saudi Arabia - Economic Environment

  • 2030 GDP Growth Outlook
  • 2030 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Outlook
  • 2030 Labor Market Outlook
  • 2030 Trade Environment
  • Vision 2030 - Growth Drivers, Areas, and Impact Analysis

3 Saudi Arabia - Sector Outlook

  • 2030 Oil Sector Outlook
  • 2030 Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Sectors' Outlook
  • Primary, Secondary, & Tertiary Sectors 2030 Macroeconomic Opportunities

4 Saudi Arabia - Industry Outlook

  • Transport & Logistics - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
  • Transport & Logistics - Industry Mega Trends
  • EVs - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
  • EVs - Industry Mega Trends
  • Renewable Energy - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
  • Renewable Energy - Industry Mega Trends
  • Tourism - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
  • Tourism - Industry Mega Trends
  • Healthcare - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives
  • Healthcare - Industry Mega Trends

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - 2030 Carbon Neutrality Targets and Sustainability Policies to Accelerate Green Energy Transition
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Manufacturing Localization to Boost Multi-sector Growth
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Mega Projects and Favorable Demographics to Support Real Estate and Transport Infrastructure
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Digitalization to Spur Multi-sectoral Transformation and Industry Competitiveness
  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Buoyant Consumer Spending and Rapidly Improving Connectivity to Bolster Tourism

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxgiln

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Lingerie (Shape Wear, Lounge Wear, Knickers & Panties, Bra) Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028F

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2018-2030F

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.