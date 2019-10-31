Saudi Arabia Tire Market Report 2019: Market Stood at Around $2014 Million in 2018 and is Forecast to Cross $2870.9 Million by 2024
Oct 31, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Online vs Offline Sales Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian tire market stood at around $2014 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.4%, to cross $2870.9 million by 2024, on account of expanding vehicle fleet size, rising purchasing power and growing infrastructure and construction sectors in the country.
Moreover, development of smart cities such as NEOM' and implementation of programs such as National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) to facilitate the Saudi Vision 2030 are further driving growth in the Saudi Arabian tire market. Additionally, short replacement period of tires due to extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia along with improving economic condition is expected to further push the demand for tires in the country during the forecast period.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Target Audience:
- Tire manufacturers, supplier, distributors and other stakeholders
- Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to the tire market in Saudi Arabia
- Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers
- Market research and consulting firms
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Saudi Arabia Tire Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, Two-wheeler)
5.2.2. By Radial Vs Bias
5.2.3. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company (Bridgestone Corporation, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Dunlop [Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company], Michelin Group and Others)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Vehicle Type
5.3.2. By Radial Vs Bias
5.3.3. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel
5.3.4. By Region
6. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan, SUV, Hatchback, MPV)
6.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
7. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Truck, Van, Light Truck and Bus)
7.3. Prominent Tire sizes
8. Saudi Arabia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Trucks, Buses)
8.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
9. Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Industrial & Mining Equipment, Construction Equipment & Others)
9.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
10. Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds)
10.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
11. Import-Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy Regulatory & Landscape
15. SWOT Analysis
16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Bridgestone Corporation
17.2. Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
17.3. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
17.4. Dunlop (Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)
17.5. Michelin Group
17.6. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
17.7. Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd
17.8. Continental AG
17.9. Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd
17.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qzcli
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article