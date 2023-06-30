Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Report 2023-2028 - Focus on Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Coagulants & Flocculants, and Chelating Agents

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Type, By Application, By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand for clean water

Lack of precipitation, rising temperatures, global warming, and rapid industrialization in the country have led to a release of a massive amount of wastewater which pollutes the environment if not treated properly.

Therefore, the growing environmental concerns are projected to boost the establishment of wastewater treatment plants which can lead to a surge in demand for water treatment chemicals, propelling the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Water Disasters and Inadequate Administration

Saudi Arabia's lack of water supplies has become an issue, especially for the locals. The Borgen Project lists Saudi Arabia as one of the world's most water-scarce countries, with an absolute water scarcity rating of 89.5 m3 per person, per year, in the area. Even though oil is a crucial natural resource for the nation, poor management has led to a rise in the value of water in the area.

The region's poor water management practices, severely straining the already meager water supplies, and the declining groundwater table is other important aspect of this situation.

Additionally, the region's climatic characteristics, such as desertification, are a major environmental problem since they reduce the amount of agricultural land available and the water management that goes along with it. To overcome this problem, the treatment of water is necessary; therefore, the demand for water treatment chemicals increases which will increase the market's growth in the upcoming year.

Increasing Demand for Desalination of Water

Water treatment is necessary as the demand for clean water increases, which is accomplished using different chemicals and processes. Desalination is a procedure used to purify water sources of salt, minerals, and other impurities to produce fresh water for use in industrial and domestic applications. According to the Water Project, around 70% of the world's desalination plants are in the Middle East, mainly in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

In addition, Ras Al Khair Desalination Plant, owned and operated by Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), is the largest desalination facility of its sort in the world. The facility can provide for around 3.5 billion people in Riyadh. Since new technologies are being developed and established ones are being expanded, it is anticipated that advances in water treatment technologies will further propel the water treatment chemical market in Saudi Arabia.

Coagulants and Flocculants Will Continue to Be Key Type

Saudi Arabia possesses approximately 17 % of the world's petroleum 1P reserves and ranks as one the largest net exporters of petroleum. Saudi Arabia has the second-largest proven oil reserves in the world. The major factors attributed to the growth of this segment include the increased use of these chemicals in municipal and wastewater treatment in various industries such as power, oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical.

Coagulation and flocculation are mostly used in the tank of chemical products of oil and gas plants. The coagulation process accelerates the sedimentation process. Coagulants are added to eliminate 90% of the suspended solid particles from the wastewater during treatment. Thus, the coagulant & flocculants type segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Civil Works Company (CWC) signed with the National Water Company (NWC) 7-years contract for the Management Operation and Maintenance of water services of the Western Cluster, including the major cities of Jeddah, Makkah, and Taif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In March 2022, Acwa Power celebrates the excellence of Rabigh 3 IWP in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest reverse osmosis desalination plant.

In January 2022, Saudi Arabia's largest desalination plant, Shuqaiq 3, has a total production capacity of 450,000 cubic meters per day, capable of meeting the water demand of over 1.8 million Saudis across the Asir and Jizan provinces.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals market.

Saudi Water Treatment Company (SWTC)

Al-Jazira Water Treatment Chemicals (Al Qahtani Chemicals Company)

Atlad Chemical Trading Est.

Fouz Chemical Co.

SVS Chemicals Corporation LLP

Al-Haitam Company

AES Arabia Ltd

Al-Koshi Cleaning Chemicals

Chemsbro

Raha Water Treatment Corporation

