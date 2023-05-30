Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Report 2023: Increased Public-Private Partnerships Bode Well for Sector

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market (2022-2028) | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Type (Receptacles, Switches, Wall Plates, Plugs & Other Wiring Devices) & Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market is currently at the growth stage and is anticipated to grow further on account of rise in construction activities such as rising commercial and residential infrastructure and government policies that aim to diversify the oil-based economy.

Additionally, huge investments in various mega projects in construction, infrastructure development and power sectors have raised demand for wiring devices in the region.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia increased public-private partnership for the development of infrastructure, which is expected to further augment the demand for wiring devices.

According to the publisher, the Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028F. The wiring devices market in Saudi Arabia is growing mainly due to growth in construction sector, increasing number of housing development projects and the rapid urbanization.

Government initiatives to boost energy sector along with hassle free shifting towards renewable energy sources would act as a catalyst to propel the demand for wiring devices during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government investments in the construction sector are also expected to drive the demand for wiring devices in the forecast period.

As the impact of COVID-19 subsides, the sales of wiring devices would increase. With the onset of different modern designs and innovations being introduced to the market of wiring devices, manufacturers are adopting and upgrading wiring devices by introducing new technologies on account of which the market of wiring device is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years.

Market by Types

Receptacles/Sockets captured a major share of Saudi Arabia wiring devices market revenues and are expected to retain its dominant position over the coming years owing to the multitude of uses of sockets.

Additionally, open sockets (without switches) installed in residential and commercial sector contribute to the significance of socket market. Moreover, the demand for wiring devices is further expected to rise in forthcoming period on account of rising investment by government in construction sector.

Market by Applications

The residential sector accounted for the majority of revenue share in the overall wiring devices market and a similar trend is anticipated in the forthcoming years as well on the back of rising Saudi Arabian government housing projects, such as rising residential supply across the Dammam metropolitan area, Jeddah, and Riyadh. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's upcoming projects in the construction sector would further aid the wiring devices market's growth in the upcoming future.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

11 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2018 to 2028.

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Data until 2028.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Overview

Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Outlook

Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Revenues for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Revenues By Type, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Revenues By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Ranking

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Type

Receptacles/Sockets

Switches

Wall Plates

Plugs

Others (Wire Mesh, Wire connectors etc.)

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Public and Transport Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Overview

3.1 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Overview

3.2. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Porter's Five Forces

4. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market

5. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

6. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Trends & Evolution

7. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Overview, By Types

7.1 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Receptacles/Sockets (2021 & 2028F)

7.2 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Switches (2021 & 2028F)

7.3 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Wall Plates (2021 & 2028F)

7.4 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Plugs (2021 & 2028F)

7.5 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Others (2021 & 2028F)

8. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Residential (2021 & 2028F)

8.2 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Commercial (2021 & 2028F)

8.3 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Industrial (2021 & 2028F)

8.4 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Share and Revenues, By Public and Transport Infrastructure (2021 & 2028F)

9. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Key Performance Indicator

10. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type, 2028F

10.2 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2028F

11. Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market - Competitive Landscape

11.1 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Revenue Share, By Companies

11.2 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Local Manufacturers

11.4 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Imported Brands

11.5 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameter

11.6 Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameter

12. Company Profiles

13. Key Strategic Recommendations

14. Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric KSA

Legrand Saudi Arabia

Alfanar Group

NewPower

ABB Limited

Eaton Corporation

MK Electric (Honeywell)

Hager Middle East FZE

Bahra Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ge3sm6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets