Saudi Arabian media group (SMC Media) announces plans to acquire a stake in Aleph Group as part of global expansion strategy

The potential new joint venture will integrate Aleph's global infrastructure, digital advertising expertise and partnerships with SMC Media regional scale and media leadership, further strengthening Aleph's presence in the Middle East. Together, the companies aim to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem that delivers the full portfolio of both organizations' products and services across MENAT.

This alliance is expected to unlock new revenue opportunities across the region while maintaining existing partnerships and strengthening the local digital economy.

Through its minority investment in Aleph Group, SMC Media will gain access to Aleph's extensive global network - spanning over 50 international platform partners and operating in more than 130 markets worldwide and its fintech operations. This partnership will enhance SMC Media position as a global digital player, expanding its reach beyond the region.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chairman of SMC Group Mohamed Al-Khereiji said: "This partnership represents a strategic step to advance our expertise in media across the globe amid rapid sector growth, it also reinforces our commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation across the MENA region. By combining SMC Media's largest advertising inventory and regional expertise with Aleph's global capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge solutions in digital advertising that will benefit advertisers from more integrated and efficient solutions, unlocking new opportunities, and supporting the growth of the regional digital economy."

"We are thrilled to welcome SMC Media as a strategic partner" said Gastón Taratuta, Founder & CEO of Aleph Group. "Their leadership in the MENAT region perfectly complements our mission to accelerate digital growth worldwide. Together, we will create new opportunities for brands, small businesses, and young professionals to thrive in the digital economy through marketing and fintech services."

This partnership also supports the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, emphasizing digital transformation, innovation, and private-sector collaboration as key drivers of economic diversification and sustainable growth.

*The transaction is subject to DD, definitive documents, board and shareholders approvals at both global and regional levels of both organizations and customary regulatory processes.

About SMC Media

SMC Media is the media and advertising network arm of SMC Group, the leading regional company in media, advertising, and sports, headquartered in Riyadh with regional offices in Dubai and Cairo. Founded in 2018, SMC Media holds the largest advertising inventory in the Middle East and offers comprehensive solutions including media rights, sponsorships, and AI-powered digital technologies.

The group's services span sports and entertainment sponsorships, managing intellectual property rights, brand integration within events, sports venue marketing, and stadium advertising. Key partners include the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), Riyadh Season, Spanish club UD Almería, and management of Al Awwal Park stadium.

In media, SMC effectively connects brands with their target audiences as it maintains strategic partnerships with major players like beIN Sports, DAZN MENA and Saudia Airlines, alongside digital alliances with platforms such as: Webook, Invibes, Mawdoo3, and Webedia Group. This enables delivery of advanced advertising solutions including programmatic ads, performance marketing, and in-game advertising.

About Aleph

Aleph is a global network of digital experts innovating at the Intersection of media and payments. The company connects 50+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Criteo, Google, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X and others) across 150+ countries, enabling 26,000 advertisers to engage over 3 billion consumers. Local payment, Aleph's fintech subsidiary, integrates media sales and payment service processing capabilities into a powerful solution for seamless global expansion for its clients while Digital Ad Expert is a premier education platform and offers certifications for individuals and custom-tailored solutions for businesses and governments and NGOs and IGOs such as UNESCO's Global Skills Coalition.

