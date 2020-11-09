Saudi Arabian Telecom Market Report 2020-2024 with Competitive Analysis of STC, Mobily, and Zain

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Initiatives Catalyzing the Saudi Arabian Telecom Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an analysis of the telecommunications market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



The stakeholder scope includes mobile network operators (MNOs), fixed-line operators and Internet Services Providers (ISPs). This study details the key telecom market indicators; telecom market developments in terms of technology, services, competition and infrastructure; and key regulatory trends and their impact on operators.



A snapshot of the telecom market trends in KSA in terms of market size, revenue, subscribers, and penetration across the overall telecom as well as individual mobile, fixed-line, and broadband segments is provided. In addition, this research also examines the key impact of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) on the overall KSA telecom market.

Contributions by the prepaid and postpaid segments to the overall mobile services are discussed in detail. The study also highlights key market drivers and restraints that are shaping the KSA's telecom market, along with an in-depth analysis of the competitive environment in terms of business model evolution, product line, technology leadership, product innovation, revenue growth, profitability, competitive differentiation, and customer service for each of the 3 MNOs focused on in the study: STC, Mobily, and Zain.

The multi-SIM ownership trend, with customers looking to benefit from multiple offers from different operators, and the growing availability of cheaper smartphones are expected to drive new subscription growth in the mobile services market. The proliferation of 5G services and their growing adoption across several enterprise applications and industry verticals are expected to pave new opportunities for telecom operators. Operators are also increasingly looking to drive postpaid subscriptions growth mainly focusing on improving mobile services ARPU, while, the uptake of FTTx services is supporting the growth of the fixed services segment.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Saudi Arabia Telecom Market - Overview

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Economic Outlook

Telecom Market Outlook

Telecom Infrastructure in KSA

Regulatory Framework - Key Trends

Telecom Timeline

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecast and Trends - Total Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Total Telecom Market - Revenue Forecast

Mobile Revenue Forecast by Operator

Mobile Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate

Mobile Subscriber Forecast by Operator

Mobile Subscriber - Prepaid versus Postpaid

Fixed Line Subscriber Forecast

Fixed Line Revenue Forecast

Broadband Subscriber Forecast by Type and Penetration Rate

Fixed Line Broadband Revenue Forecast

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Telecom Market

Competitive Environment

Telecom Operators' Business Model Evolution

Key Updates - 5G

Key Updates - ICT services

Competitor Analysis - STC

Competitor Analysis - Mobily

Competitor Analysis - Zain

Industry Best Practices

Growth Opportunities and Enterprises to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Monetizing 5G investments

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in NFV, SDN, and MEC

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Mobily

STC

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3lutx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

