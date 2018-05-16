Saudi Arabia's Makkah Region Steps Up Development Plans With Investment Opportunities Worth Over US$280 Million

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692517/Makkah_Region_Economic_Forum_Logo.jpg )

The projects are designed to encourage local and international business investments in the region's development projects in line with Saudi Vision 2030, a comprehensive roadmap to a brighter future based on the aspirations of the people of the country.

Prominent among these is a historical sites development project involving an investment of SAR 425 million (US$ 113 million) to renovate four historical sites of great significance to the cities of Makkah and Madinah - Jabal Al-Noor, Jabal Thor, Jabal Al-Romat and Arwah Ibn Al-Zubair Palace. The project includes development of museums, gift shops, transportation services, restaurants, restrooms, tourism offices and shopping centres.

Another major project is the development of a specialised mall costing more than SAR 175 million (US$ 46.6 million) to promote products made in Makkah and Madinah.

An investment opportunity worth SAR 130 million (US$ 34.6 million) at the Makkah Gate Development Project involves building and operating the project as well as the parking area and commercial buildings.

A Food Factory for Pilgrims Project requires SAR 90 million (US$ 24 million) in investment to build and operate the factory, which will provide high-quality food to pilgrims at affordable prices. Besides, a waste management factory involving SAR 80 million (about US$ 21.3 million) will be set up to handle waste generated from sacrificial meat and utilise it to create fertilizers.

The Downtown Terminal Project, which costs SAR 85 million (US$ 22.6 million), involves the construction of service buildings, facilities, storage depots and a shopping centre. The project is set to help reduce the pressure on local and international terminals and improve visitor experience.

The Qarn Al-Manazel Development Project, involving an investment of SAR 50 million (US$ 13.3 million), aims to renovate the areas near Qarn Al-Manazil Miqat, where shopping areas and washing facilities will be built. Another project, worth SAR 26 million (US$ 7 million), will provide high quality support services to the physically-challenged and the elderly during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

[1] Converted @ SAR 1= US$ 3.75

