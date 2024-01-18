Saudi Aramco Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Aramco - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Saudi Aramco's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its technology centers, its technology initiatives, and its estimated ICT budget.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) is a state-owned energy and chemical company. It carries out the exploration, production and processing of crude oil and natural gas, refining, fractionation of natural gas, production of petrochemicals, and distribution of petroleum products and natural gas. The company operates wholly-owned domestic refineries and has interests in joint venture refineries with international partners.

Saudi Aramco operates through a network of pipelines, bulk plants, air refueling sites, and terminals. The company also operates power plants and associated transmission and distribution facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has subsidiaries and joint ventures across the Americas, Europe and other regions. Saudi Aramco is headquartered in Dhahran, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia.

Scope

  • Aramco is leveraging data collected from its facilities through sensors and applying AI and machine learning algorithms to derive meaningful insights that helps in optimizing operational capabilities.
  • Saudi Aramco is focusing on digital innovation to recognize, develop, and implement new strategic technologies. For instance, it has been leveraging big data solutions in its upstream business ranging from operational predictive analytics to text and sentiment analysis to draw meaningful insights.
  • Saudi Aramco is leveraging blockchain technology to standardize its business processes, increase efficiencies and reduce costs.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Saudi Aramco's digital transformation operations.
  • Gain insights into its innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into its various product launches, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Honeywell
  • Raytheon
  • Cognite
  • Google Cloud
  • Emerson
  • Sap
  • Nexa3D
  • Seeq
  • Dragos
  • Energy Vault

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wz86xs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

BNP Paribas Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

BNP Paribas Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The "BNP Paribas - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides...
Global Consumer Packaging Strategies: Circularity is a Driving Force in Packaging Development and Regulation, and a Reputational Opportunity

Global Consumer Packaging Strategies: Circularity is a Driving Force in Packaging Development and Regulation, and a Reputational Opportunity

The "Global Consumer Packaging Strategies: Adapting to Cost Pressures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The consumer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.