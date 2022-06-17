Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa'ed) leads $50 million Series B round in Islamic fintech Wahed Tweet this

Haroon Mokhtarzada, founder of unicorn fintech Truebill, William Haney, Chairman of Enhesa and Lori Richards, former Director at the SEC, have also been appointed to Wahed's Board of Directors to assist with this phase of growth.

William Haney mentioned: "I am thrilled to join Wahed's mission of bridging the wealth gap through values, finance and technology. Its digital tools have enormous potential to make the world of finance more accessible to those previously excluded. I look forward to contributing to its long-term growth."

Currently, Wahed offers individuals the chance to invest their money ethically in a quick, easy and affordable way. Wahed has gained support steadily since its inception in the US with over 300,000 clients globally across all Wahed entities.

"The rapid popularization of fintech solutions and their influence in advancing financial literacy and inclusion worldwide have created the right urgency for fintech products that are both ethical and easily accessible for individual investors," said Fahad Alidi, Managing Director at Wa'ed. "Fintech leaders like Wahed acknowledge the role they play within such a globally crucial context, and it is their ambition to realize that vision that makes us proud to partner with the pioneering team as they work to unlock the digital potential of the financial industry."

Other perennial shareholders of the company include Cue Ball Capital, Dubai Cultiv8 and Rasameel.

Partner at Cue Ball Capital, Ali Rahimtula commented, "This raise will help support Junaid and his team's mission to bring financial services to this important yet underserved demographic. We are looking forward to Wahed's next phase of growth."

About Wa'ed



Wa'ed is the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco and one of the largest institutional venture capital investors for Saudi-based start-ups, providing end-to-end support in mentoring, incubation, and venture capital investment. Established by Saudi Aramco in 2011, Wa'ed is an essential enabler of economic diversification through Wa'ed VC arm, Wa'ed Ventures, which oversees $200 million in assets and a portfolio of 30+ Saudi-based companies. Based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Wa'ed is a fully owned venture of Saudi Aramco. To learn more about Wa'ed:

www.waed.net

About Wahed Inc.



Wahed is a global Islamic fintech company that aims to reduce financial exclusion by encouraging ethically focused investing.

New York-headquartered, Wahed has built an award-winning digital platform, making it easy for everyone to benefit from investing without compromising their values.

Wahed is licensed in 9 jurisdictions through its subsidiaries around the globe, with 11 offices serving over 300,000 customers.

For more information on how Wahed is trying to change the world of finance for the better, visit: https://wahedinvest.com/

SOURCE Wahed