Saudi Cultural Development Fund Launches Film Investment Program with SR 300 million Budget and Announces its Partnership to Establish the First Film Investment Fund with SR 375 million Budget

News provided by

Cultural Development Fund

18 May, 2023, 11:18 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) has launched the Film Investment Program with a budget of SR 300 million under the Film Sector Financing Initiative, which has a total budget of SR 879 million as part of the Digital Content Program IGNITE. The investment program was announced during the Cannes Film Festival, which is currently taking place in France from May 16 to 27. CDF has also called on both local and international investors to collaborate on supporting CDF's efforts to invest in the film sector.

Continue Reading
CDF CEO During Cannes Film Festival (PRNewsfoto/Cultural Development Fund)
CDF CEO During Cannes Film Festival (PRNewsfoto/Cultural Development Fund)

Mr. Mohammed Bin Dayel, CEO of CDF, announced an agreement in principle with MEFIC Capital and ROAA Media Ventures on establishing the first investment fund for the film sector, amounting to SR 375 million, 40% of which is contributed by CDF. This Film Investment Fund aims to invest in or provide funding to the companies and projects in the Saudi film sector; provide network support through mentors, business leaders, and distribution networks; and ensure proper risk management for investment portfolios.

Bin Dayel stressed the importance of the Film Investment Program to create film production and distribution investment opportunities and open the door to creatives to launch projects that enhance cultural activities and empower the sector. He confirmed that the program contributes effectively to the development of the Kingdom's creative ecosystem and reaffirms CDF's position as a major investor in the Saudi film sector.

The launch of the Film Investment Program reinforces CDF's efforts to increase private sector investment in the cultural sector and develop its resources, with the aim of achieving economic diversification soon.

Through the investment program, CDF aspires to foster a more effective, self-sustainable film sector and subsequently a more vibrant film industry environment by 2030, where the private sector takes the leading role in investing in the sector.

The total budget allocated to the Film Sector Financing Initiative is the highest among all art and cultural initiatives in KSA. Therefore, the program is expected to develop creative talents and attract foreign expertise and investment, making the KSA a major film hub in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080462/CDF_CEO_Cannes_Film_Festival.jpg

SOURCE Cultural Development Fund

Also from this source

CDF Highlights the Importance of Investing in Culture at FII Global Priority Summit in Miami

CDF's Film Sector Financing Program is Set to Empower Local & International Companies in the Saudi Film Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.