Saudi Engineers Conduct Needs Assessment in 4 Yemeni Governorates: Al-Jawf, Hadhramaut, Hajjah and Marib

In Hajjah Governorate, SDRPY engineers assessed the capacity of local roads and coast guard facilities in Midi. The Yemeni government has been an important ally in establishing maritime security and combating the smuggling of both licit and illicit goods, including arms. The needs assessments were not limited to the mainland, but extended to the adjoining Red Sea islands of Fasht and Buklan, where education, electricity and water needs were examined. On Fasht, a plan to rehabilitate and re-equip the health center with modern medical devices was outlined with local authorities.

In Al-Jawf Governorate, SDRPY and a body of local officials, under Deputy Governor Sinan Al-Iraqi, established priorities in the agriculture, education, electricity and health sectors. The needs assessment was holistic in nature: while examining agricultural potential and suitable types of seed and fertilizer, the team also examined the potential for digging new and restoring old wells, improving water distribution networks and providing public lighting along main roads in the capital Al-Hazm and the Al-Rayyan Highway. A preliminary study of the requirements for rehabilitating provincial health centers was also conducted.

In Marib Governorate, SDRPY engineers met with Governor Sultan al-Arada and toured Kara Hospital to inspect its transformation from a local to a regional hospital. Since the conflict began, Marib's population has increased from a mere 40,000 to 1.5 million people. This influx of primarily refugees and IDPs has doubled the hospital's caseload several times over.

"The health sector is absolutely vital to our province, and even more so now," said Gov. Al-Arada. "Marib's residents welcome plans for new projects to improve healthcare, as we do for all sectors fundamental to a dignified standard of living."

In Hadhramaut Governorate, SDRPY engineers, resident expert teams and local authorities in the Wadi Hadhramaut valley, including a deputy governor of the province, held extensive discussions on electricity, health, roads, water, agriculture and education at Seiyun University and a local technical institute.

"All of the projects are carried out in consultation with local authorities," said Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, SDRPY Supervisor and Saudi Ambassador to Yemen. "The joint nature of this needs assessment is good evidence of that."

