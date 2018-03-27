Saudi General Entertainment Authority Hosting Los Angeles Summit On The Future Of Entertainment In Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) is hosting a Summit in Los Angeles on April 4, 2018 at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to introduce and attract entertainment ventures across Saudi Arabia. The summit will explore the Kingdom's focus on creating a more vibrant society as part of the Crown Prince's Vision 2030. The new initiative includes significant tourism-focused investments, including in themed attractions, shows, culture, nature, digital, sports and sightseeing.

Following 60 Minutes' segment on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the massive cultural movement sweeping his nation, GEA is hosting this Summit in Los Angeles to share their vision and propel the growth of entertainment across Saudi Arabia. Nearly 70 percent of the Kingdom's 32 million people are under the age of 30, and envision a future where they can drive, cheer, play and share their passions with the world.

"The Summit is designed to educate and advance creative industry opportunities," said GEA CEO Faisal Bafarat. "We're committed to expanding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's entertainment landscape supported with private/public partnerships, while also attracting local and international investors to help foster exciting new partnerships to benefit our growing millennial population."

This Summit on the Future of Entertainment in Saudi Arabia will open with a keynote by the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb. Three panels will explore the role of entertainment in enhancing quality of life, investment opportunities in entertainment in Saudi Arabia and what it's like working in the burgeoning entertainment sector. Panelists will include government leaders who are currently traveling with the Crown Prince's delegation on his tour of the United States along with business investors.

A reception will follow the Summit to allow discussion, answer questions and initiate exploratory partnership conversations. For invitation details, please contact GEASummitPressRSVP@gmail.com.

About the General Entertainment Authority: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) is responsible for the development and regulation of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through collaboration with other government bodies and the private sector, GEA aims to nurture a diverse and high-quality entertainment sector that meets the needs of all who live in and visit the Kingdom. The development of the entertainment sector is key to building a vibrant society, offering a good quality of life and attractive living environment for all – one of three core themes of Vision 2030.

