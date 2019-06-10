Saudi Malls Received "Eid Season" Visitors Around The Clock for 120 Hours

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi malls have received visitors for 120 continuous hours during Eid's first five days in Eid Season, which was organized for the first time ever under a unified and comprehensive theme across the Kingdom's cities, under the umbrella of "Saudi Seasons" to restore feelings of Eid happiness and joy on individual, family, neighborhood and community levels.

According to Eid Season's organizers, the malls that have opened doors around the clock from the 1st till the 5th of Shawwal were: Al Qasr, Granada, Riyadh Park, Kingdom Center (Riyadh), Red Sea Mall (Jeddah) and Darin Mall (Dammam), in addition to AMC cinema in King Abdullah Financial Center and Fox Cinemas scattered across the different malls.

Under «Gathering and Love» slogan, several initiatives and programs have been adopted to contribute to increase positive interaction with the requirements and aspirations of all segments of society across KSA different regions. Such initiatives have realized different needs emerged from fluctuated sleeping hours in this period specifically, and allowed more joy time and space for all by malls' continuous 5-day opening for visitors to enjoy shopping, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and spend most amusing time with friends and family.

A wide range of restaurants and hotels have participated by offering special Eid breakfast offers and operating 24 hours. Also, malls have opened their doors around the clock to receive all Eid visitors.

