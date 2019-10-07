Saudi Ministry of Health Provides More Accessible Health Services Through Its "937 Call Center"

Medical services provided by the Center include emergency and routine health care. The services are provided by health care professionals that immediately respond to inquiries and, if need be, refer callers to a more appropriate service. Despite the relatively new experience that the Saudi MOH has with the provision of telephone consultation services, the public in Saudi Arabia is increasingly utilizing these services. In the first quarter of 2019, the "937 Call Center" received over 2 million calls. The daily number of calls received by the Center is around 30 thousand, where these are answered within 15 seconds. To date, the overall public satisfaction rate with telephone consultations provided by "937 Call Center" has reached 85.19%.