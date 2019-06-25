Saudi Special Forces Capture Leader of Daesh (ISIS) Branch in Yemen

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Special Forces, in cooperation with Yemeni Special Forces, conducted a successful operation on June 3 that resulted in the in the capture of the leader of Daesh (ISIS) branch in Yemen known as Abu Osama Al-Muhajir.

The official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al Malki, announced the operation today. Several other ISIS leaders were captured in the raid, including the chief financial officer of the branch.



Al-Muhajir was captured in a house that had been under close Coalition surveillance. Other ISIS extremists and three women and children were present in the house at the time of the raid.



While conducting the operation, the Coalition took all precautionary measures to protect civilians.



Before raiding the house, Coalition personnel used monitoring and surveillance to fully identify the inhabitants of the house and establish an understanding of their daily routines. None of the women and children inside the house, or any other civilians, were injured.



The operation also resulted in the confiscation of weapons, ammunition, laptops, computers, cash in various currencies, electronic devices, GPS devices, communication devices and other possessions. The entire operation lasted ten minutes.



This operation was the result of close cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government in combatting and dismantling terrorist groups. It is yet another demonstration of the Kingdom's efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms, and serves a significant blow to Daesh in Yemen.The Kingdom remains committed to defeating terrorism as a leading member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. ‎

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Related Links

https://www.saudiembassy.net

