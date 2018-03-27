Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum 2018 concludes with more than $20 billion in new business partnerships

The Kingdom's Vision 2030 introduced by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has brought wide ranging economic and social reforms to Saudi Arabia. These reforms are already responsible for rapid transformation, investment and modernization in the Kingdom and are the catalyst for the 36 MOU signings announced at today's Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum; totaling more than $20 billion; with more MOU signings pipeline, poised for later announcement.

These MOU signings represent new and expanding partnerships across diverse sectors including; healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment, education and ICT.

A few of the MOU signings announced today include:

An Aramco-Google partnership focused on national cloud services and other technology opportunities

A five year-content-led initiative between ITHRA and National Geographic to propel Saudi Arabia as the region's center for creativity and entertainment

as the region's center for creativity and entertainment A partnership between Aramco and Raytheon to establish national cyber security services

A MOU between SIDF and JP Morgan to explore collaboration in industrial financing in the Kingdom

A partnership between Alrushaid and International SOS to provide medical services in the Kingdom with a focus on remote area clinics.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office