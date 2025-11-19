Saudi-US Investment Deals Worth US $575 Billion to Reshape the Future Economy

New investment agreements between Saudi and US companies inked in Washington D.C. amounting to US $267 billion

Figure comes on the back of government-to-government framework agreements announced at the White House.

Deals contribute to development of the Saudi Arabia & US economies, leveraging the competitive advantages of both countries

Partnerships span strategic sectors including energy, AI, defense & aerospace, finance, healthcare, education and infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia and the United States today announced more than US $575 billion in cumulative investments and commercial agreements, reaffirming one of the world's most enduring and forward-looking economic partnerships.

The total includes US $307 billion in agreements announced during President Donald J. Trump's visit to Riyadh in May 2025, as well as US $267 billion in new deals signed during the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington D.C.

The agreements span energy, artificial intelligence, defense and aerospace, finance, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, highlighting how Saudi capital and American innovation are together driving a new phase of two-way growth.

In his remarks at the Forum, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said "Today we are delighted to sign investment agreements for projects that include sectors such as defense, energy, AI, rare minerals, and finance."

HRH the Crown Prince added that "This will contribute to generating huge job opportunities in our two countries, as well as to economic growth."

"For more than nine decades, Saudi Arabia and the United States have stood together as partners in progress," said H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

"Today, that partnership is broader, deeper, and more dynamic than ever - connecting reliable energy with advanced technology, investment with opportunity, and talent with innovation to build the architecture of the future economy."

Transformative Deals Across Key Sectors

Highlights of the deals between Saudi Arabia and the United States include:

Energy & Petrochemicals - US $143.6 billion across 83 agreements

Including collaborations between Aramco, ACWA Power, and Saudi Electricity Company with ExxonMobil, GE Vernova, Baker Hughes, and SLB. These new commitments build on the major projects and investments that Aramco and SABIC already hold in the United States—positioning them among the largest foreign investors in the U.S. energy sector. The latest Saudi–U.S. agreements are designed to deepen long-term cooperation in clean energy, technology localization, and the Circular Carbon Economy, while expanding Saudi Arabia's strengths to include liquefied natural gas (LNG) development. They also advance human-capital development through training, knowledge exchange, and innovation partnerships—reinforcing reliable energy as a cornerstone of the future economy. Aramco's new MoUs include downstream collaborations with Honeywell UOP, Motiva, and Afton Chemical, and feasibility studies with ExxonMobil on upgrading and expanding the SAMREF refinery into a world-class integrated petrochemical complex in Yanbu.

Technology & Artificial Intelligence - US $57.7 billion across 66 agreements

Led by SDAIA, Humain, DataVolt, and Aramco Digital, Saudi and U.S. partners - including xAI, AWS, AMD, Cisco, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Adobe, Groq, Luma AI, and Global AI — are advancing next-generation AI infrastructure.

These projects will deliver multi-gigawatt computing capacity, including 150,000 AWS GPUs, a 500 MW xAI deployment, and a 2 GW AI super-cluster for Luma AI, supported by new mega-data-centre campuses powered by NVIDIA GB300 technology. Together they position the Kingdom as a global AI production hub, integrating American technology with Saudi scale and ambition.

Defense & Aerospace - US $133 billion in 24 agreements

Agreements between Saudi and U.S. defense firms - Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman — will advance localization, advanced manufacturing, and technology transfer.

They include Saudia's agreement with GE Aerospace to deploy the GEnx-1B engine on new Boeing 787 aircraft and localize engine maintenance through Saudia Technic, creating jobs in both countries and strengthening industrial capability.

Finance & Investment - US $18.7 billion across 8 initiatives

Agreements include Aramco's USD 11 billion Jafurah gas-processing investment with international investors led by Global Infrastructure Partners (BlackRock), and new partnerships linking PIF, NDF, and Hassana with leading U.S. asset managers — Goldman Sachs, Brookfield Middle East Partners, Northern Trust, Neuberger Berman, and Franklin Templeton.

These initiatives mobilize capital for transformative industries and reinforce the partnership's role in financing sustainable growth and innovation.

Infrastructure & Urban Development - US $20 billion across 21 flagship projects

Led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), New Murabba, and the Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, in collaboration with Silverstein Properties and JLL, these projects will deliver sustainable urban growth, create smart, connected cities, and showcase the shared U.S.–Saudi commitment to innovation, investment, and environmental stewardship.

Entertainment & Gaming - US $28.7 billion in investments

Agreements include Savvy Games Group's USD 4.9 billion acquisition of Scopely, and PIF's USD 55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts (EA) with partners Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, supported by USD 20 billion in debt financing from JP Morgan Chase.

These investments expand Saudi participation in global creative industries and reinforce the Kingdom's growing leadership in the digital entertainment economy.

Healthcare & Education - US $17.8 billion across 72 agreements

Partnerships between the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) and leading U.S. institutions — Cleveland Clinic, Mass General Brigham (Harvard University), and UCLA Health — focus on biotech, digital health, and medical education.

These collaborations will elevate healthcare delivery, strengthen research and talent development, and position Riyadh as a global hub for advanced care and medical innovation, improving quality of life and workforce capability.

A Partnership Anchored in People and Progress

The United States remains Saudi Arabia's largest foreign investor, with FDI stock exceeding US $62 billion and 1,564 American companies operating in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is among the largest Middle Eastern investors in the United States - with assets spanning energy, technology, manufacturing, logistics, and finance.

Through its global investment strategy, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has directed approximately US $170 billion into the American economy since 2017, including US $110 billion in investments and US $58 billion in procurement spending.

More than 600 multinational companies - including 215 US firms - have established regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia through the Kingdom's Regional Headquarters Program, underscoring long-term confidence in Saudi Arabia's market.

At the same time, 170,000 Saudis are studying STEM and AI fields globally, and women's workforce participation has risen to 36%, more than double its 2016 level - proof that this partnership's strength lies not only in capital and commerce but in its people and talent.

"Reaching the US $575 billion milestone underscores both the depth and the direction of our economic partnership," H.E. Khalid Al-Falih added. "It reflects delivery and impact — creating jobs, accelerating innovation, and building resilient supply chains that strengthen the global economy."

