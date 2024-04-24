Saudia Arabia and Philippines to Accept ATA Carnets ("Passport for Goods") This Summer

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Council for International Business (USCIB), the national guaranteeing and issuing association for the ATA Carnet in the United States, has announced that both the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia and the Republic of the Philippines have joined the ATA Carnet system. These countries join a growing list of over 80 countries and customs territories that process the ATA Carnet.

ATA Carnets are critical tools of trade facilitation and export promotion. The ATA Carnet is an international customs document that allows duty- and tax-free temporary admission of goods for up to one year.

ATA Carnet operations in Saudia Arabia will begin on June 1, 2024 and include Carnets for use at exhibitions, fairs, meetings, and similar events.

The Philippines will begin accepting Carnets on July 15, 2024. The scope of Carnet acceptance will include exhibitions, fairs, meetings, professional equipment, and commercial samples.

"USCIB is delighted that Saudia Arabia and the Philippines will be joining the ATA Carnet System this summer," said USCIB Chief Operating Officer Declan Daly. "The Middle East and Southeast Asia are significant markets for USCIB members and we look forward to working with our counterparts—the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry—to expand trade in these regions."

The global ATA Carnet system is overseen and managed by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce World Chambers Federation (ICC-WCF). USCIB administers the ATA System in the United States.

About USCIB

USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S. based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of the economy, with operations in every region of the world, generating $5 trillion in annual revenues and employing over 11 million workers worldwide. As the U.S. affiliate to several leading international business organizations, including the ICC, IOE, and Business at OECD, USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide and works to facilitate international trade and development.

USCIB is also the National Guaranteeing and Issuing Association for ATA Carnets in the United States, having been appointed as such by the Department of Treasury, now U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in 1969. More at www.uscib.org.

SOURCE United States Council for International Business (USCIB)