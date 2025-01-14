Saudia launches NDC content on Sabre, advancing travel retailing and distribution capabilities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced the launch of Saudia's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content on the Sabre marketplace. This milestone marks a significant advancement in Saudia's distribution strategy, enabling the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide enriched content and offers to travel buyers globally.

Saudia's NDC content is now accessible through Sabre's extensive global travel marketplace, marking the first time Saudia has made its NDC content available on a GDS. This technical integration empowers travel agents, travel management companies (TMCs), and corporations to deliver tailored offers to their customers. It also supports Saudia's goal of modernizing its distribution capabilities, offering more dynamic and personalized content to travel buyers while elevating the traveler experience.

"We are excited to partner with Saudia in advancing our mutual goal of enhancing the retailing experience through NDC," said Kathy Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Distribution Experience at Sabre. "The launch of Saudia's NDC content through Sabre demonstrates our commitment to enabling seamless access to multi-source content, ensuring that travel agents and corporations can easily shop, book, and service NDC offers alongside other content in our marketplace."

Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is eager to unlock new retailing opportunities through this collaboration, offering travelers more flexibility, choice, and tailored services. With Sabre's NDC-enabled solutions, Saudia can reach more travelers, delivering a more frictionless, personalized booking experience aligned with its distribution strategy.

Mr. Arved Von Zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, said: "Our partnership with Sabre is a significant step toward realizing our vision of transforming the travel experience for our guests. By adopting NDC, we can offer more personalized and relevant options, delivering a superior booking experience across all channels. Sabre's technology will play a key role in helping us expand our retailing strategy and cater to the diverse needs of our guests."

This partnership builds on a series of recent NDC agreements Sabre has secured with leading airlines worldwide, including Qatar Airways, Air Serbia, WestJet, Hawaiian Airlines, Air Canada, and Etihad Airways, among others, aimed at enhancing modern retailing and distribution capabilities for airlines, travel agencies, and corporations alike.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines. Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia. A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012. Saudia was recently recognized as the World's Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium. For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

