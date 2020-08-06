Sauer Brands Inc. Names New CFO

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Starr has joined Sauer Brands Inc. as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Starr joins the company from Chicago Custom Foods, a recent acquisition of Sauer Brands, based in Elk Grove Village, IL.

Starr has over 17 years' experience as a Chief Financial Officer in the food ingredient and medical services industries, as well as extensive prior experience in public accounting. He received his BS in Accounting and Finance from Indiana University and has an MBA from Northwestern University.

"We are thrilled to have someone of David's experience and expertise join our management team and are confident that, under his leadership, we will build a first class finance organization that can support our ambitious plans for profitable growth," said Martin Kelly, President and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc. "David will play a crucial role in helping us build a safer, stronger, more sustainable company that will forge a more prosperous future for our teammates and their families," added Kelly.

"I am extremely excited to join Sauer Brands at this point in the company's history. We have great assets and a tremendous opportunity to build a prosperous future for our teammates and shareholders. With the addition of Chicago Custom Foods, we have a very exciting portfolio of condiments, spices and seasonings that can drive profitable growth," said Starr, who will be relocating to Sauer headquarters in Richmond, VA.

Sauer Brands Inc. acquired Chicago Custom Foods in May of 2020.

About Sauer Brands Inc.

Sauer Brands, Inc., was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond, VA. Today, from manufacturing facilities in Richmond, VA; Mauldin, SC; New Century, KS; San Luis Obispo, CA; and Elk Grove Village, IL, the company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers in the condiment and spice categories. The company's brands include Duke's Mayonnaise, Kernel Seasons, The Spice Hunter, Tasty Shakes, Sauer's, Gold Medal, and BAMA. Sauer Brands also produces high quality private label products for the retail and food service channels. Learn more at www.sauerbrands.com

